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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 24, 2026 07:16AM PST
Officials reportedly plan to review the ban after four months and adjust export quotas accordingly.
Robert / Adobe Stock
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will suspend cobalt exports for the second time in two years, reinstating a blanket ban on November 30 in an effort to address oversupply and stabilize prices following a decline that began in June.
The Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances' Markets (ARECOMS) announced the decision on Monday (November 23), saying the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.
The regulator said the move aims "to address the oversupply in the international market and to promote a sustainable rebalancing of the market," Bloomberg reported.
ARECOMS attributed the price decline to "the slowdown in global cobalt consumption, the increase in cobalt inventories, as well as speculative market practices."
The DRC produces about 75 percent of the world's cobalt as a byproduct of copper mining. China, however, refines roughly three-quarters of the metal, and Chinese companies are the largest exporters from the DRC.
Kinshasa first suspended exports in February 2025 after a supply surge, driven largely by expansions at CMOC Group (OTCPL:CMCLF), pushed benchmark prices below US$10 per pound, a nine-year low.
The government extended the ban in June 2025, then replaced it on October 16 with a quota system capping exports at 18,125 metric tons for the rest of that year and 96,600 metric tons annually in 2026 and 2027.
The first ban was deemed to be only partially effective in restoring prices, though benchmark cobalt metal prices entered 2026 at US$56,414 per metric ton, up from about US$21,000 in early 2025.
Kinshasa tightened controls further in 2026.
In June, ARECOMS ordered miners to forfeit any quota volumes left unshipped by June 30, with the seized material to be transferred into a state-controlled strategic reserve. Of the 96,600 metric ton annual cap, 87,000 metric tons go to commercial miners based on historical exports and 9,600 metric tons go directly to the reserve.
The government has also announced plans for a strategic reserve covering three minerals, including cobalt and coltan, and began enforcing an export ban on unprocessed mineral concentrates.
Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) is among the companies most exposed after its cobalt production fell sharply in 2026 under the earlier restrictions. The company is in talks to sell a 40 percent stake in its DRC operations, Mutanda Mining and Kamoto Copper Company, to the US-backed Orion Critical Mineral Consortium at an enterprise value of about US$9 billion.
The ban fits a wider push across Africa to process more minerals at home. Guinea banned exports of unrefined gold in 2026, and Zimbabwe has restricted raw lithium and chrome exports.
"While they've announced a detailed quota system for the next two years, the DRC reserves the right to adjust it as it sees fit," Roman Aubry, nickel and cobalt analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, told the Investing News Network earlier this year.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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