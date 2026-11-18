(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario November 18, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is engaging Stephen Balch, through his consulting company, as a Strategic Advisor.
"We have had a long working relationship with Steve and are thrilled that he has taken on this assignment", said H. Vance White, President & CEO of Noble. "In the past, Mr. Balch was instrumental in the Company's spin-out of the Crawford Nickel Project that created Canada Nickel Company Inc. He has a proven ability to move opportunities forward along the exploration and development continuum, and Noble is lucky that we will once again have the benefit of his insights and attention."
As part of his duties for Noble, Mr. Balch will be tasked with providing strategic guidance on the Company's exploration plans and programs, supporting the Company's exploration team and senior management, reviewing the Company's rare earth metal properties in support of the Company's efforts to organize them into a separate entity, supporting the advancement of the Company's recently reacquired Lucas Gold property and otherwise assisting with the advancement of the Company's other projects. The compensation to be paid for these services will include the grant of 1.5 Million options having a four year term (exercisable at $0.05 per share and vesting at grant), and 1.0 Million RSUs with a deemed value of $0.05 per unit (vesting in 12 months)(. In addition, the Company has committed to a further grant of 1.5 Million options and 1.0 Million RSUs in August of 2027. The engagement includes a commitment for Mr. Balch to devote approximately 25% of his professional time to his duties to Noble.
Stephen Balch currently serves as President & CEO of Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSX-V: SHL, OTCQB: SRCGF), and Special Advisor to Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF). He is an Ontario registered geoscientist with 42 years experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey's Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers. He was a co-founder of Canada Nickel Company Inc. when it was spun out of Noble in 2019.
Mr. Vance White, President, CEO and a Director of Noble, and J. Birks Bovaird, a Director of Noble, also sit on the Board of Directors of Homeland Uranium Inc.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~67,000 ha in Northern Ontario and ~12,000 ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,231 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area, ~317 hectares in the Holdsworth gold property near Wawa, Northern Ontario, ~4,619 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~210 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario.. In Quebec, Noble holds ~721 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~325 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,473 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB." More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts: H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250 Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
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