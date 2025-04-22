Rare Earth Investing

Trump Orders Security Probe on Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Imports

The move underscores the Trump administration’s growing concern that US dependence on foreign nations — particularly China — could undermine its use of materials essential to defense, energy and advanced manufacturing.

In an escalation of his administration’s industrial and national security agenda, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the secretary of commerce to initiate a formal investigation into whether US reliance on imported processed critical minerals and their derivative products is a threat to national security.

The directive invokes Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the same legal authority previously used to impose sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports during Trump’s first term.

“Critical minerals, including rare earth elements, are essential for national security and economic resilience,” the White House states in a fact sheet released shortly after the order’s signing.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

