De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

De Grey Mining Gets AU$150 Million Loan for Hemi Gold Project from Australia's NAIF

The money will form part of an AU$1 billion senior debt facility and an AU$130 million cost overrun facility that, along with De Grey's existing cash balance, is expected to finance the Hemi gold project's development.

Gold coin in rolled up Australian bills.
Schlachta Stanislav / Shutterstock

Gold explorer and developer De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG,OTC Pink:DGMLF) announced the receipt of AU$150 million in debt funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) on Monday (August 26).

The loan is intended for the development of the company’s 100 percent owned Hemi gold project in the Pilbara region, which De Grey says has the potential to be a large-scale, low-strip-ratio and low-cost open-pit operation.

The funds will form part of a lending syndicate that is expected to provide a AU$1 billion senior debt facility and a AU$130 million cost overrun facility. Along with De Grey's existing cash balance, this money is anticipated to be enough to finance Hemi's development. The company said it has received credit-approved terms from local and international commercial banks that can support the targeted funding levels for the debt facilities.

"We appreciate the strong support for the development of Hemi shown by NAIF and would like to acknowledge the important role played by the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Hon. Madeleine King MP and the Special Envoy for Northern Australia, Luke Gosling OAM,” commented Glenn Jardine, managing director of De Grey.

“This project will boost economic and social outcomes for people living and working in the Pilbara,” King said in a separate release, citing more than 1,700 jobs during construction and operation as benefits to the local community.

“This funding is part of more than AU$4.5 billion committed by the Australian Government through NAIF to spur development across a range of industries in the north,” added Gosling.

Included in the terms agreed on by De Grey and NAIF is the commitment to continue engaging with the Kariyarra People, the native title holders of the land on which Hemi is located, and to drive positive outcomes for traditional owners.

Hemi is located on Kariyarra lands and has a resource estimate of 10.5 million ounces of gold. Hemi remains open in multiple directions, and De Grey believes there is potential to further extend mineralisation.

“(The project) will also support the preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage and land management through the establishment of a ranger program within Kariyarra country around the Hemi area," said Jardine.

De Grey is aiming to finalise all documentation for the debt facilities by December of this year. A final investment decision will follow depending on when the company receives final environmental approvals.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:DEG
gold investinggold stocksasx stocksgold explorationGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×