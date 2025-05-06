Dateline Resources Plans OTCQB Listing as US Rare Earths Interest Intensifies
Dateline Resources has soared more than 300 percent on the ASX over the past week.
Gold and rare earths company Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR,OTC Pink:DTREF) is keen to uplist to the OTCQB following strong interest in its California-based Colosseum project.
In a May 2 statement, the company highlighted US President Donald Trump's recognition of the asset.
“The Colosseum Mine, America’s second rare earths mine, has been approved after years of stalled permitting,” Trump wrote in an April 25 Truth Social update on his administration's achievements.
Trump's comment comes after the Department of the Interior said on April 8 that Colosseum can continue mining operations under its existing mine plan of operations with the Bureau of Land Management.
"The resumption of mining at Colosseum Mine, America’s second rare earth elements mine, supports efforts to bolster America’s capacity to produce the critical materials needed to manufacture the technologies to power our future," the bureau said at the time, highlighting the importance of reducing US reliance on China for critical minerals like rare earths.
Dateline said the Department of the Interior's confirmation prompted a surge in interest from North American investors.
"The Company’s shares currently trade in the U.S. under the OTC code DTREF, and the process to uplist to OTCQB has commenced," Dateline said, adding that this listing will be in parallel to its ASX listing.
“Dateline will continue to meet its ASX disclosure obligations, which will satisfy OTC market requirements under the established foreign listing exemptions,” the company also noted.
Located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California, the Colosseum gold-rare earths mine was acquired by Dateline from major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) in October 2021.
Using a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne gold, Colosseum has a JORC-compliant resource of 27.1 million tonnes at 1.26 grams per tonne gold for 1.1 million contained ounces of gold. In terms of rare earths, Dateline says Colosseum is "emerging as a project of national strategic importance" due to its potential to host these key commodities.
On Monday (May 5), the company said it has started preparing for a rare earths-focused drill program at Colosseum, with a detailed plan to be finalised within one month. The drill program will be carried out contemporaneously with Dateline's planned gold feasibility study for Colosseum.
