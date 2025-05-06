Rare Earth Investing

Dateline Resources Plans OTCQB Listing as US Rare Earths Interest Intensifies

Dateline Resources has soared more than 300 percent on the ASX over the past week.

Map of California pinned with red pushpin.
FellowNeko / Adobe Stock

Gold and rare earths company Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR,OTC Pink:DTREF) is keen to uplist to the OTCQB following strong interest in its California-based Colosseum project.

In a May 2 statement, the company highlighted US President Donald Trump's recognition of the asset.

“The Colosseum Mine, America’s second rare earths mine, has been approved after years of stalled permitting,” Trump wrote in an April 25 Truth Social update on his administration's achievements.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:DTR
rare earth stockscaliforniaunited statesrare earth investinggold investinggold stocksgold developmentrare earth explorationasx stocksRare Earth Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

<span>Critical Metals Outlook</span> Report

Critical Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Critical Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.