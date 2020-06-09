Here are the 10 top cybersecurity companies that are publicly traded, according to the latest data from Cybersecurity Ventures.









With cybercrime remaining a growing concern, it is estimated that cyber criminals will cost the world US$6 trillion annually by 2021, up from US$3 trillion in 2015.

In order to minimize cybercrimes, top cybersecurity companies are no doubt putting forth their best efforts on threat detection. With that in mind, the Investing News Network (INN) is profiling 10 of the top public companies on Cybersecurity Ventures’ most recent list of 150 cybersecurity companies to watch.

The list features privately held and publicly traded companies across a range of stock exchanges. Cybersecurity Ventures employed criteria such as problems solved, customer base, venture capital funding and company growth to evaluate companies in the cybersecurity sector.

INN’s list below only includes publicly traded companies featured on the Cybersecurity Ventures list. These top cybersecurity companies are not presented in any significant order; all market cap figures and share prices were current as of market close on June 9, 2020. Here’s a closer look at the companies.

1. CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Market cap: US$4.06 billion; current share price: US$104.82

CyberArk Software is a privileged account security firm. The company’s technology is used globally in the financial services, energy, retail, healthcare and government markets. CyberArk’s privileged access management solutions allow customers to: protect, manage and audit user and application credentials; provide least privilege access; control applications on endpoints and servers; and monitor and analyze privileged activity.

2. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Market cap: US$20.31 billion; current share price: US$94.03

CrowdStrike Holdings is a software-as-a-service solution provider. This team of cybersecurity professionals uses advanced endpoint detection and response applications and techniques to offer machine learning-powered antivirus protection to ensure breaches are stopped before they occur.

3. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Market cap: US$3.15 billion; current share price: US$5.66

BlackBerry offers software solutions for securing internet of things devices. The company uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation to provide advanced cyber threat prevention, while offering visibility to help clients manage all endpoint protection across networks, including personal laptops and smartphones.

4. A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Market cap: US$555.17 million; current share price: US$7.23

A10 Networks is a software and hardware solutions company that provides computer networking products and cybersecurity solutions, including DDoS protection. Its products enable service providers, cloud providers and enterprises to ensure their 5G networks and multi-cloud applications are secure.

5. Absolute Software (TSX:ABT)

Market cap: US$537.97 million; current share price: US$12.66

Absolute Software develops, markets and supports cloud-based endpoint security and data risk management with a focus on mobile and remote technology that is widely used in the current work-from-home environment.

The company’s endpoint security platform provides complete visibility and control over interconnected devices, data and business applications. Absolute’s clients include governments, corporations, agencies, educational institutions and enterprises requiring hypervigilance to guard against cyber threats.

6. FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Market cap: US$3.10 billion; current share price: US$13.90

The cybersecurity firm FireEye is classified for its advanced threat protection services. FireEye is in the top ranks of cybersecurity solution providers, offering numerous security solutions, including endpoint security and threat intelligence, in addition to enterprise security solutions for small and large businesses, with its advanced cybersecurity software.

7. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Market cap: US$2.66 billion; current share price: US$84.57

Varonis Systems designs and develops data security software solutions for customers worldwide. The company offers an enterprise data security platform that allows for the organization, management and protection of unstructured and semi-structured business data, such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations and media files. The platform combines cybersecurity and cost-savings by automating repetitive, manual data protection routines.

8. Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Market cap: US$15.84 billion; current share price: US$110.76

Check Point Software is classified as part of the unified threat management sector, and it offers numerous products to protect users on mobile, networks and the cloud. It also provides users with various security management services to prevent future cyber attacks and data breaches.

9. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Market cap: US$22.44 billion; current share price: US$180.07

Otka is an identity and access management company that provides cloud software solutions for managing and securing user authentication as well as building identity controls into applications, website web services and devices.

10. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Market cap: US$21.97billion; current share price: US$135.92

Fortinet provides end-to-end infrastructure cybersecurity products and services, such as firewalls, antivirus tools, intrusion prevention and endpoint security. The company’s cybersecurity platform can address critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments.

