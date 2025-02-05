- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
ASX Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025
Cybersecurity is a growing issue globally, and demand for threat protection is increasing alongside it. We profile the biggest cybersecurity shares on the ASX for those looking to gain exposure to the growing Australian cybersecurity market.
Cybersecurity has become a global concern, and demand for technological security is increasing in tandem.
In Australia, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from an estimated AU$8.4 billion in 2025 to a projected AU$19.57 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 18.44 percent.
With the increasing growth of internet usage and cyber attacks in the country, there's been extra pressure on governments and enterprises to up their digital security profile, making cybersecurity an industry that’s expected to see rapid expansion in the coming years. Read on to learn more about the cybersecurity landscape in Australia.
What do cybersecurity companies do?
The cybersecurity stocks category includes companies that offer cyber recovery solutions in the event of an attack, as well as companies that offer consultations on cybersecurity for businesses and organisations.
Cybersecurity companies may also bolster cyber defences via hardware and cloud-based software technology, particularly in software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This is to help prevent attacks or breaches before they happen and keep private data safe.
Cybersecurity companies on the ASX
Because the industry is new, most Australian cybersecurity businesses are less than 10 years old and are primarily private. Gauging performance can be challenging as company values are based on the aftermath of a cyberattack. Even so, there are opportunities for potential profit in cybersecurity shares.
To give investors an idea of the options available in Australia, the Investing News Network has gathered five of the top ASX-listed cybersecurity shares by market cap using TradingView's stock screener. The cybersecurity companies in Australia are listed in order by market cap, and data was current as of February 3, 2025.
1. Qoria (ASX:QOR)
Market cap: AU$618.25 million
Qoria, previously named Family Zone, is a global technology company that offers a suite of cyber safety tools through its subsidiaries to help parents and schools control screen time and restrict cyber bullying to protect children. Its products and services are used by more than 29,000 schools across three continents and serve more than 25 million children.
2. Senetas (ASX:SEN)
Market cap: AU$43.04 million
Senetas and its subsidiaries provide network data security solutions. The company is considered a leader in the cybersecurity sector. Based in Melbourne, its main customers are governments and businesses all over the world. Since 1999, Senetas has provided products used in cloud services, big data protection and encryption security services.
3. Prophecy International Holdings (ASX:PRO)
Market cap: AU$39.39 million
Prophecy International Holdings is a software company with two products, EMite and Snare. EMite is an SaaS analytics platform, and Snare is a scalable platform of centralised log management and security analytics products that help customers manage cyber threats in real time.
4. FirstWave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT)
Market cap: AU$37.7 million
FirstWave Cloud Technology is an Australian company based in New South Wales. The company specialises in IT services, providing a software solution to automate cybersecurity and network management. FirstWave’s patented technology, called CyberCision, is a comprehensive platform that helps service providers provide safe and secure services to their clientele. The platform is built to streamline the process and simplify each stage.
5. ArchTIS (ASX:AR9)
Market cap: AU$20.06 million
ArchTIS is an Australian company that designs and develops data-centric security products that allow for safer information-sharing and collaboration infrastructure. It offers its NC Protect for data protection for companies using Microsoft apps, as well as its Kojensi platform for collaboration on classified material and for military and aid workers to collaborate in the field.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.
