How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Australia Investing

ASX Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Cybersecurity is a growing issue globally, and demand for threat protection is increasing alongside it. We profile the biggest cybersecurity shares on the ASX for those looking to gain exposure to the growing Australian cybersecurity market.

Digital globe zoomed in on Australia with symbols for cybersecurity, houses, cars and more around it.
immimagery / Adobe Stock

Cybersecurity has become a global concern, and demand for technological security is increasing in tandem.

In Australia, the cybersecurity market is expected to grow from an estimated AU$8.4 billion in 2025 to a projected AU$19.57 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 18.44 percent.

With the increasing growth of internet usage and cyber attacks in the country, there's been extra pressure on governments and enterprises to up their digital security profile, making cybersecurity an industry that’s expected to see rapid expansion in the coming years. Read on to learn more about the cybersecurity landscape in Australia.

What do cybersecurity companies do?

The cybersecurity stocks category includes companies that offer cyber recovery solutions in the event of an attack, as well as companies that offer consultations on cybersecurity for businesses and organisations.

Cybersecurity companies may also bolster cyber defences via hardware and cloud-based software technology, particularly in software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This is to help prevent attacks or breaches before they happen and keep private data safe.

Cybersecurity companies on the ASX

Because the industry is new, most Australian cybersecurity businesses are less than 10 years old and are primarily private. Gauging performance can be challenging as company values are based on the aftermath of a cyberattack. Even so, there are opportunities for potential profit in cybersecurity shares.

To give investors an idea of the options available in Australia, the Investing News Network has gathered five of the top ASX-listed cybersecurity shares by market cap using TradingView's stock screener. The cybersecurity companies in Australia are listed in order by market cap, and data was current as of February 3, 2025.

1. Qoria (ASX:QOR)

Market cap: AU$618.25 million

Qoria, previously named Family Zone, is a global technology company that offers a suite of cyber safety tools through its subsidiaries to help parents and schools control screen time and restrict cyber bullying to protect children. Its products and services are used by more than 29,000 schools across three continents and serve more than 25 million children.

2. Senetas (ASX:SEN)

Market cap: AU$43.04 million

Senetas and its subsidiaries provide network data security solutions. The company is considered a leader in the cybersecurity sector. Based in Melbourne, its main customers are governments and businesses all over the world. Since 1999, Senetas has provided products used in cloud services, big data protection and encryption security services.

3. Prophecy International Holdings (ASX:PRO)

Market cap: AU$39.39 million

Prophecy International Holdings is a software company with two products, EMite and Snare. EMite is an SaaS analytics platform, and Snare is a scalable platform of centralised log management and security analytics products that help customers manage cyber threats in real time.

4. FirstWave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT)

Market cap: AU$37.7 million

FirstWave Cloud Technology is an Australian company based in New South Wales. The company specialises in IT services, providing a software solution to automate cybersecurity and network management. FirstWave’s patented technology, called CyberCision, is a comprehensive platform that helps service providers provide safe and secure services to their clientele. The platform is built to streamline the process and simplify each stage.

5. ArchTIS (ASX:AR9)

Market cap: AU$20.06 million

ArchTIS is an Australian company that designs and develops data-centric security products that allow for safer information-sharing and collaboration infrastructure. It offers its NC Protect for data protection for companies using Microsoft apps, as well as its Kojensi platform for collaboration on classified material and for military and aid workers to collaborate in the field.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

