Cleantech

Investing News

SOLO Included in Clean Vehicle Rebate Project

- May 6th, 2019

Electra Meccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced that it has got the green light to participate in the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, that awards new SOLO consumers with a US$900 vehicle rebate. As quoted in the release: The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) promotes clean vehicle adoption by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of new, eligible … Continued

Electra Meccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced that it has got the green light to participate in the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, that awards new SOLO consumers with a US$900 vehicle rebate.

As quoted in the release:

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) promotes clean vehicle adoption by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of new, eligible zero-emission vehicles. As long as funds are available, eligible California residents can follow a simple process to apply for a CVRP rebate after purchasing or leasing an eligible vehicle.
The Center for Sustainable Energy administers CVRP throughout the state for the California Air Resources Board (CARB). CARB is a part of the California Environmental Protection Agency and exists to promote and protect public health, welfare and ecological resources through the effective and efficient reduction of air pollutants while recognizing and considering the effects on the economy of the state. CVRP funding is determined by an annual funding plan that is developed with public input and approved by CARB.
“This is a significant milestone for both the company and consumers throughout California,” explains Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica. “This rebate approval in California stands as a testament to California’s leadership in the fight to curb the effects of climate change while increasing the affordability of electric vehicles for its citizens. When paired with the ability to use the carpool lane on California highways, the SOLO is increasingly becoming a more attractive option for everyday travel. At a current price point of USD$16,250—which includes air conditioning—this rebate provides consumers with a significant cost savings upon purchase, not to mention the anticipated cost savings when compared to gasoline vehicles. I look forward to providing further updates on rebate eligibility in other states as that information becomes available.”

Click here for the full release.

clean energy market report

Analysts say look beyond cobalt and lithium

 
There are many great opportunities to profit in the cleantech space

Get the latest Cleantech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cleantech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cleantech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Electra Meccanica Bags Patent in China
Electra Meccanica Issues Shareholder Letter
Gasoline Cars to Go Off Road in British Columbia in 2040
Electra Meccanica Makes Progress Towards Production Goals

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *