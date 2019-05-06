SOLO Included in Clean Vehicle Rebate Project

Electra Meccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced that it has got the green light to participate in the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, that awards new SOLO consumers with a US$900 vehicle rebate. As quoted in the release: The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) promotes clean vehicle adoption by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of new, eligible … Continued









Electra Meccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced that it has got the green light to participate in the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, that awards new SOLO consumers with a US$900 vehicle rebate.

As quoted in the release:

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) promotes clean vehicle adoption by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of new, eligible zero-emission vehicles. As long as funds are available, eligible California residents can follow a simple process to apply for a CVRP rebate after purchasing or leasing an eligible vehicle.

The Center for Sustainable Energy administers CVRP throughout the state for the California Air Resources Board (CARB). CARB is a part of the California Environmental Protection Agency and exists to promote and protect public health, welfare and ecological resources through the effective and efficient reduction of air pollutants while recognizing and considering the effects on the economy of the state. CVRP funding is determined by an annual funding plan that is developed with public input and approved by CARB.

“This is a significant milestone for both the company and consumers throughout California,” explains Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica. “This rebate approval in California stands as a testament to California’s leadership in the fight to curb the effects of climate change while increasing the affordability of electric vehicles for its citizens. When paired with the ability to use the carpool lane on California highways, the SOLO is increasingly becoming a more attractive option for everyday travel. At a current price point of USD$16,250—which includes air conditioning—this rebate provides consumers with a significant cost savings upon purchase, not to mention the anticipated cost savings when compared to gasoline vehicles. I look forward to providing further updates on rebate eligibility in other states as that information becomes available.”

Click here for the full release.