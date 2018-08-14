Solar Generation Dips in India, Increases in the US

According to two separate reports issued in August, India might not meets its ambitious solar energy target while the US could witness the rise of solar energy generation in 2019.









Two reports have emerged in August that shows contrasting fortunes on solar energy production in India and the US .

A report from Crisil released on Monday (August 13) states that India might not reach its solar energy target while a report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released August 7 suggests that solar generation in US might increase in 2019.

According to the Crisil report India’s solar capacity could touch 78-80 GW which is still an increase from the country’s current capacity of 21.65 GW but short of country’s ambitions. India has set an ambitious target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy generation by 2022, of which 100 GW are targeted for solar energy generation.

The report by Crisil comes on the heels of India cancelling several solar energy contracts in the last few months with few Indian publications stating that a particular 3GW contract could be cancelled in the next few weeks.

State-run Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) of India held an auction on July 13 where the agency awarded contracts worth 3000 MW to 11 developers, including Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) and SBE Renewables, a joint venture between Softbank, Foxconn and Bharati Enterprises. The Economic Times reports that this contract would be cancelled as officials felt the difference between the lowest bidder and the second lowest bidder was too wide.

In mid-July, Uttar Pradesh, a state in North India cancelled contracts worth 1 GW with the companies that were affected included Canadian Solar and Azure Power among others. Earlier this year, Gujarat, a state in western India cancelled 500 MW of contracts, bringing up the total cancelled contracts across the country to 4.5GW of solar energy.

According to sources quoted in the Indian outlet, government officials stated ‘high tariffs’ as the reason for cancelling the contracts.

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Finance added to the uncertainty of the industry by adding a 25 percent safeguard duty on imported solar panels for two years.

In a press release, Crisil said that the move is both a ‘boon and bane’ for India’s solar future as 85 percent of solar modules used in India are imported.

“Domestic modules, which are typically 8-10% costlier than imported ones (at current prices), would become more competitive after the safeguard duty,” Prasad Koparkar, director at Crisil Research said in the press release. “However, the industry currently lacks scale and capacity to service the more than 10 GW average annual demand from the end-user segment.

On the other side of the world in the US, EIA in its ‘Short Term Energy Outlook’ expects that solar generation would rise from 211,000 MWh/d in 2017 to 260,000 MWh/d in 2018, an increase of 23 percent. Furthermore, EIA expects 290,000 MWh/d of solar power would be generated in 2019 representing a 12 percent increase from 2018.

Investor Takeaway

Both the US and India are the largest consumers of electricity with a report from the World Factbook states that US consumes 3.9 trillion of electricity while India consumes 1.04 trillion.

For those looking to ride the solar energy wave in the United States, investors can consider 10 US solar energy stocks.

Following the Crisil report on Monday, shares of Canadian Solar were down 4.5 percent over the two day trading period and closed the session on Tuesday at CS$13.31. On TipRanks, the share has a analyst target price of CS$17.33 with a high estimate of US$19 and a low estimate of US$15. The stock has a “Sell” ranking on TradingView with 15 verticals against, nine in neutral and two in favor.

Shares of Azure Power meanwhile closed the trading session on Tuesday at US$15.90 and was down 2.8 percent over the two day trading period. TipRanks has an analyst target price of US$26. On TradingView, the stock has a ‘Buy’ ranking with 16 verticals in favour, six in neutral and four against.

