Federal Government Accelerates Cleantech Focus in 2019 Budget

The Canadian federal government released its 2019 budget on Tuesday (March 19), highlighting a significant focus on cleantech as the government seeks to accelerate its efforts to meet the 2030 climate change targets.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s final budget ahead of the federal elections scheduled for later in 2019, has several incentives for the cleantech sector, including proposed rebates for those purchasing zero-emission vehicles.

As “more and more” Canadians choose to drive zero-emission vehicles, the Trudeau government seeks to make these vehicles more “affordable” under the “federal purchase incentive” scheme that subsidizes the cost of a vehicle.

In his prepared speech at the House of Commons, Morneau said that “building a better Canada also means helping people be part of a clean economy.”

“With this budget, we are taking steps to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable for more Canadians, with a new federal purchase incentive of up to C$5,000 for electric battery or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for Canadians who want to make the switch, and pay less at the pump,” he said.

Of note, a proposed incentive of up to C$5,000 is applied to electric or hydrogen fuel vehicles with a retail price of less than C$45,000. The incentives are part of the C$300 million that the federal government has allotted over the three year period commencing 2019-20, as it bids to encourage more Canadians to buy zero emission vehicles.

In November 2018, Fleetcarma noted that over 34,000 electric vehicles were sold in Canada in the first 10 months of 2018, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the federal government will provide C$130 million to Natural Resources Canada over a five year period commencing 2019-20, for the deployment of charging stations at several locations including public parking spots, commercial and milti-unit residential buildings.

Although the government has set a target to sell 100 percent zero-emission vehicles by 2040, with sales targets of 10 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, it has chosen not to impose a mandatory target to automobile manufacturers.

However, the government would provide C$5 million over a five year period to Transport Canada for securing voluntary sales target from auto manufacturers.

“We’re going to invest in the middle class and in the things that matter most to Canadians: good jobs, strong communities, a clean environment, and better opportunities for future generations,” Morneau said.

While the government approved 33,000 infrastructure projects that would be supported by federal investments of up to C$19.9 billion, some of them had cleantech focus.

Notably, the government highlighted that it would provide C$30 million to a wind generation project in Inuvik. It was said that the project will “create a more efficient, more reliable and cleaner source of energy for residents” in the region.

In an email statement to the Investing News Network (INN), the Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) said that it sees the project as a “great news” and that it was “pleased” to see it in the budget.

Halagonia Tidal Energy, a DP Energy associate, received C$29.8 million in federal support for its marine renewable energy project which provides clean electricity to Nova Scotia.

Morneau’s budget also includes a C$183 million investment in Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3), an initiative to accelerate the urban carbon reduction solutions. The incentives to LC3 are part of the C$350 million investment in the Federation of Candian Municipalities (FCM) Green Municipal Fund for Collaboration on Community Climate Action.

“Climate change affects every municipality in Canada, large or small, and all of them want to be part of the solution as direct partners,” Vicki-May Hamm, president of FCM, said in a release. “Powered by the federal government’s investment in Low Carbon Cities Canada, FCM will help stimulate and share carbon-reduction solutions and best practices with cities and communities across the country.”

Crucially, it was also revealed that the government would be finetuning its federal carbon pollution pricing system. In a separate release, the department of finance said that it seeks additional comments on a set of draft regulations that would provide additional relief measures to existing framework on carbon pricing.

“And to help protect the health of our planet, we put a price on pollution — and to make a cleaner economy more affordable for Canadians, we’re giving back all the money we collect directly from the price on pollution. Every cent,” Morneau said.

Jean-François Nolet, vice president of policy and communications at CanWEA, told INN he was pleased with the focus on the cleantech sector in the budget including support for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

“Climate change is driving an urgency to accelerate the adoption of cleaner energy systems, including low-cost non-emitting renewable electricity generation, and it is encouraging to see the federal government taking steps to enable the shift to sustained decarbonization,” Nolet told INN in an email statement.

Image: Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the 2017 budget.

