5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Cantex Marches Upwards

Other top gainers on the TSXV last week were Komet Resources, Kore Mining, Kingsmen Resources and Los Andes Copper.









At the end of last week, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was trading fairly flat reaching 624.08 points by Friday (March 29) — a gain of 1.41 points, or 0.23 percent.

Looking at commodities, base metals enjoyed a bump in value as Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) woes bite harder and harder, while gold took a little tumble.

Around the world, news was dominated by noise out of the US as Robert Mueller released his report on Russian meddling, while the UK parliament continues to say no to every option on the table when it comes to Brexit.

With all that in mind, the juniors on the TSXV weren’t shifting too far one way or another: here are the top five gainers from last week.

Komet Resources (TSXV: KMT

Cantex Mine Development (TSXV: CD

Kore Mining (TSXV: KORE

Los Andes Copper (TSXV: LA

Kingsmen Resources (TSXV: KNG

Read on to find out what each company has been up to.

Komet Resources

Komet is a gold mining and exploration company with its sights set on West Africa, where it has projects in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Earlier in March, the company released a technical report for its Kabaya target, located with its Dabia Sud property in Mali. Komet said the report helps back up its previously-released initial mineral resource estimate for Kabaya.

On the TSXV, Komet’s share price was up by 66.67 percent by last Friday, trading at C$0.2.

Cantex Mine Development

Cantex has properties in Canada, the USA and Yemen, with its business model based on acquisition and exploration. Its primary project is 100km northeast of Mayo, in Yukon — where it has 1,075 claims covering over 20,000 hectares.

At the beginning of this year, Cantex announced it was preparing for an exploration program at its North Rakla claims in Yukon, where it will be drilling three holes searching for silver-lead–zinc mineralization.

Since then, Cantex has been announcing private placement news through February and March, with proceeds intended to go towards operations.

On the TSXV last week, Cantex was trading up by 47.59 percent at C$2.45.

Kore Mining

Spruiking itself as sitting on “multi million ounce gold development opportunities,” Kore Mining is focused on precious metals development projects in North America, with 100-percent ownership of the Imperial (US) and Long Valley (Canada) gold projects, as well as two others.

News in 2019 has been slim, announcing advisorial appointments and granting stock options in its last release, though earlier in the year it announced it had intersected copper and iron sulfides and its FG Gold interest in Canada.

In Toronto, Kore Mining was up by 40.54 percent, trading at C$0.23 by last Friday.

Los Andes Copper

Los Andes controls what it called the largest copper deposit in the Americas not owned by the majors — the Vizcachitas project in Chile, with an indicated resource of 8.5 billion pounds of the red metal.

The company hasn’t released any major news in 2019, with its last news way back in 2018 about private placements for general operations.

On the TSXV, Los Andes Copper was trading at C$0.25 by Friday, up by 31.58 percent for the week.

Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen is an exploration and development company with a focus on its La Trini silver project in Jalisco, Mexico.

The company is focused on expanding the mineral resource for La Trini, which currently sits at 6.48 million ounces of silver and a little under 50,000 ounces of gold.

Despite releasing no new news, on the TSXV last week Kingsmen was up by 24.07 percent, trading at C$0.67.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.