5 Top Silver News Stories of 2018

The silver price traded between about $15 and $18 per ounce in 2017, leaving some market watchers hoping for better price action in 2018.

Even so, investors remained interested in silver in 2018. Our most popular silver news stories of the year show that investors were keen to learn more from experts about what makes the white metal a compelling investment.

Read on to see what silver news stories grabbed the attention of our investor audience this year. And let us know in the comments what silver news stories caught your eye this year.

Our most popular silver news story in 2018 was an interview with Peter Megaw of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). Unlike some market watchers, he isn’t looking for a sky-high silver price.

Why? As Megaw pointed out, a soaring silver price would likely be the result of global economic collapse. That said, Megaw said he believes the white metal will enjoy a price rebound in the future, earmarking the $20 range as ideal. Megaw also touched on cannabis and blockchain, and how these have impacted the resource sector. Read on for more details.

Understandably, this silver news story grabbed our investor audience’s attention. Going back to the fundamentals, Johann Wiebe, lead analyst for Thomson Reuters’ GFMS team, talked about the demand side for silver in 2018.

Wiebe described how demand for silver is coming from solar, electronics, the auto industry, jewelry and silverware, and said he anticipated demand growth over the year. What was his forecast on the silver price in 2018? Have a look here.

Coming in as our third-most-popular silver news story is a video interview with Ed Steer, publisher of Ed Steer’s Gold and Silver Digest.

Steer talked through silver price manipulation and gave traders advice, recommending that time is of the essence for those who are considering investing in silver. As Steer put it, “I’d rather be five years early than five days too late.” See if you agree with him by watching the full video or clicking here.

At the start of the year, the Silver Institute came out forecasting a turbulent year for the metal. The organization went into depth on increasing demand for silver from technology like solar panels. It also forecasted a supply deficit for the commodity. Have a look in more detail here.

Last on our list of most popular silver news stories is a September interview with David Morgan of the Morgan Report. With the silver price at a two-and-a-half-year low, Morgan described how some silver dealers were on the verge of packing it in — and same with some investors.

Sentiment is low, but will this downward trend continue? No, said Morgan. Find out what he forecasts for the white metal in 2019.

