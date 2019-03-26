VIDEO — Will M&A Hit the Silver Space Next?

At PDAC, INN asked several industry experts if they believe that the silver space will see more M&A activity in 2019.









With the trend of mergers and acquisitions that the market has seen from gold companies as of late, the Investing News Network (INN) decided to chat with five industry insiders during this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention to get their thoughts on the chances of the silver space adopting that same strategy.

When speaking with these industry experts, it was obvious that they fell into two camps — those who were hopeful and could envision the possibility of consolidation within the silver space and those who could not see the plausibility of it, given the white metal’s current prices.

Watch the video above for full insights from: Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM); Brian Leni, founder of the Junior Stock Review; Dr. Kal Kotecha, editor and founder of the Junior Gold Report; Darren Blasutti, CEO of Americas Silver (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS); and Alain Corbani, head of commodities at Finance SA.

