Silver Viper CEO Steve Cope: We’re Finally in a Bull Market

“I’m excited about this market, that we’re finally in a bull market, because you’ve seen through history how much money investors can make in one of these cycles.”









Silver Viper (TSXV:VIPR,OTC Pink:VIPRF) CEO Steve Cope shared, “I’m excited about this market — that we’re finally in a bull market — because you’ve seen through history how much money investors can make in one of these cycles.”

The price of gold broke past US$2,000 per ounce on August 4 and has hovered around the US$1,900 mark since. In an interview with the Investing News Network (INN), Ross Beaty of Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) said he is “bullish for the foreseeable future.”

On the other hand, the price of silver added as much as 65 percent to its value since January, reaching as high as US$29.77 per ounce in August. David Morgan of the Morgan Report put it plainly when he said, “Silver will catch up in my view, and probably … outperform.” He also shared in an interview with INN, “We are at the beginning of the biggest, most unbelievable run in the metals.”

Request an Investor Kit: Silver Viper Minerals Corp

Silver Viper CEO Steve Cope highlighted that these conditions are favorable for his company. Silver Viper is currently focused on exploring and advancing the La Virginia gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, one of the country’s top-producing states and the state with the third highest silver production. Sonora is home to Argonaut Gold’s (TSX:AR,OTC Pink:ARNGF) La Colorada mine, which hosts probable reserves of 398,000 ounces of gold and 6.9 million ounces of silver, as well as an indicated resource of 568,000 ounces of gold and 9.6 million ounces of silver.

INN asked Cope about opportunities that investors gain with Silver Viper, and he said, “You’re getting exposure to metals with a group that has a great track record of exploration, and then, because this is as tightly held as a new company, it’s very easy for the share price to go up. And when you’re talking about exploration, exploration stocks — if we have success and grow this to the size that one of the majors is going to be interested in. That’s when you start talking about the 10, 20 baggers that people are looking for when they’re investing in junior stocks.”

In a previous interview in March, Cope was optimistic that the company could continue releasing drill results as it worked to establish a resource. However, COVID-19 halted drilling in Mexico as well as slowed down assay labs dramatically. Cope reported that Silver Viper is “anxiously awaiting those results.”

“We can visually see that it’s mineralized, and we’re in the zone, but you’d like to get the confirmation of the really high-grade assays to follow up the same way we have at Rubi,” he said.

On August 26, the company released 10 more drill results from La Virginia, following the results reported the previous month. It is now waiting for sample results related to 14 drill holes.

For a more comprehensive update from Silver Viper CEO Steve Cope, watch the video above.

This interview is sponsored by Silver Viper (TSXV:VIPR,OTC Pink:VIPRF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Viper in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Viper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Viper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.