Northern Lights Completes Registration of Secret Pass Gold Project Mineral Claims

Northern Lights Resources has completed the change of registration for the mineral claims acquired under the Secret Pass Gold Project acquisition.









Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Northern Lights”) (CSE:NLR) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the change of registration for the mineral claims acquired under the Secret Pass Gold Project (“Secret Pass”) acquisition announced on July 15, 2019.

Northern Lights was notified by the State of Arizona Department of Land that as of February 12, 2020, the 84 mineral claims (comprising 868 hectares) associated with Secret Pass are 100% owned and registered in the name of Northern Lights’ wholly owned, Arizona registered, subsidiary company Secret Gold Pass LLC.

This step completes the acquisition of the Secret Pass Gold Project and enables Northern Lights to begin exploration field work at the project. The Company plans to commence the exploration field program with the drone based photogrammetry and aero magnetic surveys. The operator of the drone survey systems has confirmed their ability to complete the work utilizing US based teams as soon as the current COVID-19 situation allows.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Or

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two key projects: The 100% owned / zero royalty, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Mohave County, Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead property located in Elko County, Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100%.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of “NLR” on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Click here to connect with Northern Lights Resources (CSE:NLR) for an Investor Presentation.

Source