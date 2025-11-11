Northern Lights Announces CEO Transition

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - (November 11, 2025) Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) announces that Mr. Jason Bahnsen has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Lights. Mr. Luka Capin, recently appointed to the Board of Directors, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective November 11, 2025.
Mr. Bahnsen commented "I welcome Luka as he steps into the CEO role to lead Northern Lights through its next phase of growth. I will remain on the board of Northern Lights to continue to provide strategic guidance to the Company going forward".
Mr. Capin commented "This year, the Company has announced a series of major strategic developments that will define the Company's next phase of growth. I am delighted to have the support of the Board of Directors, including outgoing CEO Jason Bahnsen, as we move forward with a strong portfolio of assets".
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
