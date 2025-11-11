Northern Lights Announces CEO Transition

Northern Lights Announces CEO Transition

(TheNewswire)

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - (November 11, 2025) Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) announces that Mr. Jason Bahnsen has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Lights. Mr. Luka Capin, recently appointed to the Board of Directors, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective November 11, 2025.

Mr. Bahnsen commented "I welcome Luka as he steps into the CEO role to lead Northern Lights through its next phase of growth. I will remain on the board of Northern Lights to continue to provide strategic guidance to the Company going forward".

Mr. Capin commented "This year, the Company has announced a series of major strategic developments that will define the Company's next phase of growth. I am delighted to have the support of the Board of Directors, including outgoing CEO Jason Bahnsen, as we move forward with a strong portfolio of assets".

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by  Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern LightsCSE:NLRBase Metals Investing
NLR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910)... Keep Reading...
Two Pools Gold Project Update

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Gold Project updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") on a best efforts basis, involving... Keep Reading...
Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Expands Surface Base and Precious Metal Mineralization at the Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms District Scale Gold-Rich System on Big One Property Measuring 22 km2 with Assays up to 263.70 g/t AuEq that is Drill Ready, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 10, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that detailed mapping and sampling have confirmed that the gold-rich Big Mac Zone, Whopper Zone and Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Related News

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Gold Investing

Mark Skousen: Gold, Silver in Major Bull Market, "Permanent Inflation" is Here

Gold Investing

Larry Lepard: Gold Stocks, Silver, Bitcoin — Prices to Double in 2026?

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025