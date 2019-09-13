Northern Lights Completes Due Diligence on Secret Pass Project

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence on the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona.









Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “Northern Lights” or “NLR”) (CSE:NLR) is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence on the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona and has exercised the option to proceed with the acquisition.

The vendors of the Secret Pass project have agreed to extend the deadlines for payment previously due on September 13 until September 20 to accommodate the additional due diligence time that was required to complete the transaction.

Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented “Completion of due diligence on the Secret Pass project and our decision to proceed with the acquisition is a significant step in the development of Northern Lights. We look forward to completing the transaction and initiating exploration work on the project.”

The Secret Pass gold project consists of 84 unpatented lode mining claims located in Mohave County, Arizona, with a total area of 868 hectares.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

3.Or

5.Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

6.Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

7.Tel: +1 604 608 6163

9.About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights is earning a 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver – zinc – lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of “NLR” on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.comand www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

