Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Frankfurt:6YL) (TSXV:WLR)(Frankfurt:6YL)("Walker Lane") announces a drill campaign has commenced on its Silverknife Property that is fully funded by Coeur Silvertip Holdings, Ltd. ("Coeur"), a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), pursuant to the terms of an option agreement where Coeur can earn an initial 75% interest that can be increased to a 100% stake in the Property. The proposed drill program comprises of five holes with total meterage of approximately 1,200 meters at three sites. Additional work by Coeur will be focused on completing groundwork for future permitting of the Tootsee River North Zone and the other prospective zone for advanced exploration and possible drilling in 2026 and beyond.

"We are very pleased to have the Coeur team executing and funding exploration as they have a huge amount of expertise in CRD systems. We believe it is a significant advantage to our shareholders to have their team executing and funding exploration at Silverknife," stated Kevin Brewer, P.Geo., President and CEO of Walker Lane. "We identified the large areas of exploration potential at Silverknife and Coeur started in 2024 to utilize that data and integrate it into their own data to establish a minerals systems approach. This preliminary program will further the understanding of these potentially large CRD systems in the Silvertip region. We see this as the first major step to uncovering the significant potential of the Silverknife Prospect. A project like this with such large areas to explore requires a multi-year exploration commitment. Considering the large area under investigation with this limited program, if mineralization is intersected it could be a game changer."

The drill program is a preliminary examination testing the possible western extent of the prospective geology and mineralization of the Silverknife Prospect in the Silverknife Central Zone. The program is designed to:

  • Test the down-dip extension of the Silverknife Prospect including testing for new parallel ore zones to the existing two stacked ore zones;
  • An initial examination of the structural complexity of the Silverknife Central Zone and possible contact relationships between the Rosella Limestone Formation (a highly prospective target for CRD mineralization) with the granodioritic Cassiar Intrusive;
  • Conduct an initial test of coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies that are quite large and are associated with cross cutting fault structures suggesting an ideal setting for CRD and skarn mineralization; and,
  • Understand the geology of the metasediments in the deeper part of the Silvertip sedimentary package.

The Silverknife Property is located in north-central British Columbia and is located immediately west of Coeur's Silvertip Mine, one of the highest-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc-critical mineral projects in the world. The Property shows considerable promise to host a CRD deposit. It already hosts the Silverknife Prospect which extends westwards from the Silvertip property into the Silverknife property. The Company has also issued several information releases pertaining to the identification of three other areas of exploration prospectivity within the Silverknife property.

Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon and the Bridal Veil property in Newfoundland and Labrador all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. (OTC-US: NBRI) and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remain subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife property with Coeur Mining Inc. (TSX:CDE). These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.

The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.

