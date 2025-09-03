Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces the Commencement of Drilling by Coeur Silvertip Holdings on its Silverknife Property, British Columbia

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.
September 03, 2025
Frankfurt:6YL) (TSXV:WLR)(Frankfurt:6YL)("Walker Lane") announces a drill campaign has commenced on its Silverknife Property that is fully funded by Coeur Silvertip Holdings, Ltd. ("Coeur"), a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE), pursuant to the terms of an option agreement where Coeur can earn an initial 75% interest that can be increased to a 100% stake in the Property. The proposed drill program comprises of five holes with total meterage of approximately 1,200 meters at three sites. Additional work by Coeur will be focused on completing groundwork for future permitting of the Tootsee River North Zone and the other prospective zone for advanced exploration and possible drilling in 2026 and beyond.
"We are very pleased to have the Coeur team executing and funding exploration as they have a huge amount of expertise in CRD systems. We believe it is a significant advantage to our shareholders to have their team executing and funding exploration at Silverknife," stated Kevin Brewer, P.Geo., President and CEO of Walker Lane. "We identified the large areas of exploration potential at Silverknife and Coeur started in 2024 to utilize that data and integrate it into their own data to establish a minerals systems approach. This preliminary program will further the understanding of these potentially large CRD systems in the Silvertip region. We see this as the first major step to uncovering the significant potential of the Silverknife Prospect. A project like this with such large areas to explore requires a multi-year exploration commitment. Considering the large area under investigation with this limited program, if mineralization is intersected it could be a game changer."
The drill program is a preliminary examination testing the possible western extent of the prospective geology and mineralization of the Silverknife Prospect in the Silverknife Central Zone. The program is designed to:
- Test the down-dip extension of the Silverknife Prospect including testing for new parallel ore zones to the existing two stacked ore zones;
- An initial examination of the structural complexity of the Silverknife Central Zone and possible contact relationships between the Rosella Limestone Formation (a highly prospective target for CRD mineralization) with the granodioritic Cassiar Intrusive;
- Conduct an initial test of coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies that are quite large and are associated with cross cutting fault structures suggesting an ideal setting for CRD and skarn mineralization; and,
- Understand the geology of the metasediments in the deeper part of the Silvertip sedimentary package.
The Silverknife Property is located in north-central British Columbia and is located immediately west of Coeur's Silvertip Mine, one of the highest-grade CRD silver-lead-zinc-critical mineral projects in the world. The Property shows considerable promise to host a CRD deposit. It already hosts the Silverknife Prospect which extends westwards from the Silvertip property into the Silverknife property. The Company has also issued several information releases pertaining to the identification of three other areas of exploration prospectivity within the Silverknife property.
On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
Tel: (709) 327 8013 kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon and the Bridal Veil property in Newfoundland and Labrador all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. (OTC-US: NBRI) and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remain subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife property with Coeur Mining Inc. (TSX:CDE). These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
09 May
Walker Lane Resources
Investment Insight
Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) is positioned as a high-upside, low-overhead explorer focused on unlocking value in North America's most exciting mineral belts. With a clean and tightly held capital structure, a strategic rebrand, and one of the most qualified technical-financial teams in the junior mining space, WLR offers investors:
- Exceptional value leverage potential that could result from a high-grade discovery
- A diversified exploration portfolio that supports year round exploration and will result in active news flow
- Multiple Tier 1 analogs across flagship projects
- A focus on exploring and drilling high grade gold and silver projects in established and leading mineral jurisdictions that have supportive permitting regimes
In a market hungry for discovery stories and premium-grade assets, WLR stands out for its strategic discipline, operational tempo, and potential to generate significant value from early-stage exploration success.
Overview
Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR), formerly known as CMC Metals, is a North American exploration company strategically focused on discovering and monetizing high-grade, scalable gold, silver and polymetallic deposits. With a recently consolidated and tightly held capital structure, the company is designed for efficiency, leverage to discovery, and maximized investor value.
Walker Lane Resources holds a diversified and complementary portfolio of early-stage to early- advanced stage exploration projects across two of the most prolific mining regions in North America: the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, USA, and the mineral-rich terrains of British Columbia and the Yukon. By aligning its exploration schedule with seasonal conditions—working in Nevada during the fall, winter, and spring, and in northern Canada during the summer—WLR can maintain continuous, year-round exploration and news flow.
At the core of WLR's strategy is a disciplined vision: to uncover high-value mineral assets and position them for monetization or strategic acquisition, rather than long-term development. The company has very low operating costs, is committed to maximizing “dollars into the ground, and is led by a highly experienced team of geologists, mining specialists, and capital markets veterans, all aligned with this exploration-first philosophy.
The company operates with a clear strategic vision: build a pipeline of advanced-stage, high-grade exploration assets that generate consistent, year-round news flow while minimizing dilution and maximizing shareholder value.
Recently the Company has sold its gold processing facility in Bishop, CA. and optioned its Silverknife Property in British Columbia to major miner Coeur Mining Inc. in a deal worth over $6M for a 75 percent earn-in with potential to earn another $3 million for the remaining 25 percent. It is also examining small scale open pit mining using sorting technologies at its Silver Hart Property in Yukon to generate revenue streams in the medium term. These recent activities demonstrate that they are not your standard exploration company and clearly seek opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Walker Lane Resources is positioned for value growth in the short term.
Vision and Strategy
Walker Lane Resources’ vision is to become a leading exploration company recognized for generating high-quality discoveries in top-tier jurisdictions. By focusing on projects with historical high-grade mineralization, underexplored potential, and favorable geological settings, the company seeks to create value through the drill bit and position its assets for acquisition or joint venture.
WLR’s strategy avoids costly development pipelines and instead leans into its core strengths: geoscience excellence, operational agility, capital discipline, and leveraging its advisory network for project advancement and strategic exposure.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Jurisdictions: Focused in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend—one of the most active and lucrative exploration corridors in the United States.
- Year-Round Exploration - Year-Round Project Work and News Flow: Seasonal dual-hemisphere operations provide constant catalysts, supporting sustained market engagement.
- Tight Share Structure: Post-consolidation structure ensures every dollar works harder for shareholders.
- Tier-1 Assets in Canada and USA: Two cornerstone properties with scalable, high-grade mineral potential (Tule Canyon - NV; Amy - B.C.), drilling planned for both projects in 2025, each with compelling surface results, historical workings, and high-impact resource potential.
- Pipeline Assets in Canada and USA: Cambridge (NV) to be advanced to a drill decision by early 2026 and exploration efforts to be conducted at Silver Mountain-NV and Logjam – Yukon to advance them towards an eventual drill decision.
- Experienced Technical and Financial Team: Geologists, drill company operators, and financiers with a track record of exploration success and capital markets access.
- Clear Focus - Shareholders First: WLR is led by career explorers focused on discovery, value creation, and strategic exit or partnership opportunities.
Former Dark Secret Mine - Tule Canyon Property
Project Portfolio Overview
Walker Lane Resources operates seven key projects:
- Tule Canyon, Nevada (Gold-Silver)
- Amy, British Columbia (Silver-Lead-Zinc)
- Cambridge, Nevada (Gold)
- Silverknife, British Columbia (Silver-Lead-Zinc)
- Silver Hart, Yukon (Silver-Lead-Zinc)
- Silver Mountain, Nevada (Silver-Copper)
- Logjam, Yukon (Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc)
These assets represent a mix of CRD-style and epithermal systems, each with historic mineralization, multiple mineralized zones, and district-scale exploration upside. Combined, they provide year-round operational capacity and a steady flow of exploration results.
Flagship Projects
Tule Canyon (Nevada)
Located in the heart of Nevada’s Walker Lane Trend—one of the hottest exploration corridors in the United States—Tule Canyon is a high-potential gold-silver mesothermal or orogenic target. The area contains extensive old workings, two former mines (Eastside and Dark Secret) developed to shallow depths, numerous high-grade surface samples in five identified zones, and has seen no modern drilling.
Highlights:
- Drill ready – geophysical targets defined under former mines and mineral showings
- Past production both placer and hard rock
- Mesothermal high grade gold and silver mineralization coincident with positive alteration and geophysical signatures over a 5km structural corridor
- Widespread gold and silver mineralization with surface grabs up to 31.8 g/t gold and 4,320 g/t silver and chip samples 40 meters @0.469 g/t gold
Tule Canyon exemplifies Walker Lane Resources' focus on high-grade opportunities in Tier 1 jurisdictions. The project’s location offers good infrastructure, year-round exploration potential, proximity to major producing mines and toll mills, and a supportive permitting regime
Former Eastside Mine – Tule Canyon Property
Amy (British Columbia)
The Amy project is a silver-lead-zinc carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) system in northern BC, in the same mineral district and in close proximity to Coeur Mining’s Silvertip Mine – one of the world’s highest-grade underground silver-lead-zinc-critical mineral deposits.
Historical drilling, two adits, and extensive surface work has identified high-grade silver-lead-zinc-antimony mineralization over a projected strike length of 2.7 kilometers in over 20 known veins at the Amy Prospect. Additional areas of prospectivity are also yet to be explored with modern exploration methods. The property geology is highly prospective for a high grade CRD discovery(ies).
Highlights:
- Drill program planned to test historic and newly interpreted targets
Proximal to Silvertip, one of the highest-grade silver-polymetallic-critical mineral mines globally, located within an extensive mineral district with the potential to host additional CRD deposits that typically form in clusters
- A considerable database of geological, geochemical and geophysical data that is being used to identify guide future exploration efforts
- Historical grades* and recent surface sampling results comparable to Silvertip Mine grades
- The high-grade nature of this potential deposit is demonstrated from historical sampling of the east drift in the 4450 adit that produced 19.08 oz/t silver, 0.64% lead and 7.78 percent zinc along a strike length of 35 feet in a vein with a width of 5 feet*.
* Note these historic results have not been verified by Walker Lane Resources Ltd. or its Qualified Person and therefore should not be relied upon
Adit at 4200 level – Amy Prospect
Samples from Amy
Amy is not just a satellite play—it’s a serious contender in a prolific CRD belt. Its potential for discovery and monetization is amplified by its strategic location, very high-grade potential, road accessibility, and growing interest from major miner Coeur Mining Inc. who are a potential ready buyer as they have negotiated a right of first refusal for the property with Walker Lane Resources.
Pipeline Projects
Cambridge (Nevada)
Cambridge is a historically mined, mesothermal high-grade gold project that features visible, museum-class gold mineralization. The gold mineralization occurs in veins within shears and is associated with copper, lead, antimony and other sulfides. The project is underexplored, despite extensive old workings and documented historic production.
Highlights:
- Grab sampling on the property collected 68 samples of which 20 (29 percent) of the samples assayed greater than 5 g/t gold indicating potential for widespread average to high grade mineralization
- Recent geophysical work (total magnetic and radiometric surveys) identified magnetic trends coincident with known bedrock gold mineralization
- Geochemical soil surveys identified numerous gold-in-soil anomalies
- Limited modern exploration, providing strong first-mover advantage
- Favorable location within the Walker Lane Trend
Cambridge offers compelling blue-sky potential. It reinforces WLR’s Nevada strategy and is a prime candidate for detailed mapping, trenching, old mine dump recoveries, and is a near term candidate for possible future drilling.
Former Cambridge Mine and gold samples, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada
Silver Mountain (Nevada)
Silver Mountain comprises of two claim areas close to Tule Canyon, that contain vein-hosted high-grade mesothermal to deep epithermal silver targets. The property has been subjected to historical small-scale mining and chip samples have produced 0.6 meters of 1,415 g/t silver and 0.48 percent copper.
Silver Hart (Yukon)
Silver Hart features high-grade surface CRD-style mineralization in the northern part of the Rancheria Silver District that is host to the Silvertip Mine Deposit. Plans are to evaluate known open-pittable deposits for small scale seasonal mining utilizing ore sorting technologies to transport upgraded ore concentrates to a mill for processing.
Logjam (Yukon)Logjam is a high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic epithermal target that is road accessible. It consists of numerous high-grade epithermal gold veins with significant silver and base metal content occur over a large areal width. It has two former adits where significant intercepts of mineralization have been reported but are not yet verified.
Logjam Project, south-central Yukon.
Silverknife (British Columbia)
Located immediately adjacent to the Silvertip Mine, Silverknife is a high-grade silver-lead-zinc target with known mineralization and geophysical anomalies. The property has been optioned to Coeur Mining Inc. who are the operator of the property and who are required to incur approximately $6 million in expenditures and payments by 2027to earn a 75 percent interest in the property and additional expenditures and/or payments up to $3 million to earn the remaining 25 percent interest. Walker Lane Resources retains a net smelter royalty right of 1 percent on the property.
These projects complement the company’s flagship assets and round out its capacity to explore throughout the year.
Year-Round Exploration and News Flow
One of Walker Lane Resources’ key advantages is its ability to maintain year-round exploration. By operating in Nevada during the fall, winter, and spring, and shifting to BC and Yukon during the summer, the company maximizes news flow, maintains operational momentum, and improves capital efficiency.
This continuous cycle of exploration activity supports investor engagement and facilitates data-driven decision-making across the portfolio.
Silver Bowl Adit – Silver Mountain Property
Management and Advisory Team
Walker Lane Resources is led by a deeply experienced team whose backgrounds are directly aligned with the company’s exploration-focused mandate.
Kevin Brewer - CEO and Director
Kevin Brewer is a veteran geologist and mining executive with over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, and corporate leadership. He holds multiple degrees in geology and business and has led exploration and evaluation programs for gold, silver, base metals, and critical minerals across North America. Kevin is known for his deep technical expertise, strategic capital management, and his experience in advancing exploration projects from the grassroots stage through to preliminary feasibility assessment. He is a “hands-on” leader and the driving force behind Walker Lane’s vision for focused, cost-effective exploration and disciplined project development.
John Land - Chairman
John Land’s career in the resource sector has spanned more than 30 years. He has led numerous resource companies, specializing in business development, corporate strategy and finance. His recent activities include being the founder of Flamingo Drilling and managing a family trust.
Douglas Coleman - Director and Corporate Secretary
Douglas Coleman is president and founder of Mexico Mining Center and Discoveries Conference and a geologist for 40 years with considerable experience with exploration management and mineral deposits in Mexico and southern United States. Previously operated a mineral consultancy firm with drilling and logistical services and has worked with numerous exploration companies.
Jose Manuel Delgado Canedo - Director and Chief Financial Officer
Jose Manuel Delgado Canedo is a lawyer and chartered accountant specializing in providing services to the mining sector in Mexico.
Cesar Symonds - Project Geologist
Cesar Symonds has a Bachelors in Geology from the Universidad de Sonora. He has 15 years of experience with a variety of mineral exploration and mining companies including Compania Minera Condor, First Majestic Silver, Sonoro Metals, and CMC Metals. Symonds is a specialist in epithermal, porphyry and carbonate replacement deposits.
Debra Olafson - Paralegal
Debra Olafson has over 30 years of paralegal experience and assisting mining companies deal with regulatory and corporate filings, and transactions.
This integrated technical-financial team model enables the company to move quickly from concept to drill with strong oversight, minimal overhead, and a laser focus on discovery.
24 July
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement
An insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,178,571 Units, composed of 750,000 NFT Units and 428,571 FT Units. Such participation was considered to be a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, for the insider participation in the Offering, as the securities do not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of FT Units to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow through mining expenditures" as these terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in particular, the Company's exploration program at its Amy and Silver Hart Properties in the Rancheria Silver District, (Yukon/British Columbia), and potentially limited activities at Logjam (Yukon). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2025, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Units. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of NFT units for its properties in Nevada including Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain and for general working capital. The FT and NFT Units issued under the financing are subject to a four-month hold.
A bout Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate exploration programs to advance the drill-ready Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects to resource definition stage through proposed drilling campaigns that the Company desires to undertake in the near future.
The company intends to conduct early stage exploration efforts on its Cambridge and Silver Mountain Properties in the Walker Lane Area, Nevada, evaluate its Silver Hart/Blue Heaven property for medium term development, and advancing exploration on its Logjam property in Yukon.
On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Telephone (604) 602-0001
www.walkerlaneresources.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St.,
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Ne i t h er t h e TS X Ven t ure Exc h a n ge n o r its Reg u l a ti o n S ervices Prov i der (as t h at term is de fi ned in t h e p o li c ies of the T SX Vent u re Excha n ge) accepts re s ponsi b ility f or t he ade q u acy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remains subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife Property with Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company. The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
03 July
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Receives Positive Results from Airborne Geophysical Surveys and Geological Mapping Completed by Coeur on the Silverknife Property, BC and also are Clarifying Details Related to their recent Nevada Transactions
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:WLR, FRA: 6YL) (the "Company" or "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that is has received results from Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. ("Coeur") on field geophysical and geological studies completed in late 2024 on the Silverknife Property, British Columbia. Coeur contracted Expert Geophysics Limited ("Expert") and Precision Geophysics ("Precision") to complete the airborne geophysical surveys, and 39627 Yukon Inc. to complete geological mapping of the Silverknife Property and an initial geochemical survey of the northern portion of the property.
This work was completed by Coeur as a part of the option agreement for the Silverknife Property with Walker Lane. The four-year option agreement provides for $3.55 million in work expenditures and $500,000 in property payments by Coeur to earn a 75% interest in the Silverknife Property which is immediately adjacent to Coeur's Silvertip Mine claims.
The primary results of these work efforts are:
- The geological map of the property is now significantly revised and better defines the location of prospective lithological units;
- The geophysical surveys served to:
- Define the presence of complex fault structures;
- Present additional conductivity data;
- Identify a potential new prospective zone in the northeastern section of the property; and
- Enhance the continued prospectivity of the Tootsee River North, Silverknife Central and Silverknife South zones of exploration prospectivity.
Kevin Brewer, President and CEO of Walker Lane noted, "We are very pleased with that the geological mapping and airborne geophysics has clearly served to better define and confirm the zones of exploration prospectivity. This work identified key structural features such as faults which are known in the region to be controls and loci of mineralization. Other features such the presence of fugitive calcite in outcrops typically demonstrates that you are in close proximity toa potential carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD"). The four prospective areas on the Silverknife property are both significant and of substantial areal extent and present valid drill targets for future exploration efforts. The property has been subjected to limited drilling confined primarily to the Silverknife Prospect that in itself remains open for further expansion along strike and at depth. Given the propensity of potential mineralization in such close proximity to the Silvertip deposit, one of the world's largest and highest grade CRD deposits, finding this much prospectivity is a very exciting development. There clearly is a great amount of work to be completed at Silverknife. We look forward to Coeur's continued commitment to explore Silverknife, which may include some drilling."
Precision Geophysics - Airborne High Resolution Gradient Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results
When magnetic and radiometric data are integrated into a single-pass airborne geophysical survey, they provide complimentary information that serve as a robust geophysical framework. The magnetic and radiometric data collected by Precision was useful in mapping lithology, structure and alteration features present on the Silverknife Property. The Total Magnetic Intensity ("TMI") data (see Figure 1) indicated the potential existence of three main lineaments within the Silverknife Property. In the instance of Silverknife, the lineaments express underlying geological structures such as faults. Faults are important as they present corridors for the migration of mineralizing fluids. Two lineaments, northeasterly and northwesterly trending are prominent throughout the property area. The third lineament is a more northerly feature that occurs in the area of the Silverknife Property. The most prominent structural feature identified from the TMI data, was a northeasterly trending structure known as the SVT NE Fault, which is a major regional fault that transects the central portion of the Silverknife Property. In this area, the SVT NE Fault and the secondary lineaments appear to be in a cross-cutting relationship which are often prime target areas for mineralization, and are considered highly prospective as the coincide with historical soil geochemical anomalies in the Silverknife Central Zone. Geological mapping has also indicated the presence of Atan and Kechika Group limestones in this area which are favorable rock units to host carbonate replacement deposits. The Silvertip mine is characterized as a carbonate replacement deposit. In addition, the potential of additional structures throughout the Silverknife Central Zone to the western boundary of the Silverknife claims presents numerous targets for drilling and expansion of mineralization identified in the Silverknife Property, and this area is yet to be drilled.
Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity survey with geological and structural interpretation by Symonds (2024). Note the potential cross cutting fault structures in the central portion of the property (after Precision, 2024).
The Precision TMI data also indicated a near-north trending fault that cuts the McDame Limestones and Tapioca Group in the Silverknife South Zone. The TMI data was complimented by Residual Magnetic Intensity ("RMI") and Reduced to Magnetic Pole ("RTP") that also showed the same structural lineaments.
In-line gradient ("ILG") and horizontal gradient showed the same structure features as the TMI data (see Figures 2a and 2b).
Figure 2a: In Line gradient survey (ILG) with lineament interpretation in the Silverknife region (After Precision, 2024).
Figure 2b: Horizontal Gradient (HG) with lineament interpretation in the Silverknife region (After Precision, 2024).
However, they also showed the potential for more complex faulting along the southern and northern contacts of the Cassiar batholith that could represent block faulting in the metasediments. In addition, this data showed the presence of a north-oriented structure in the northeastern most portion of the Silverknife Property, that presented a new area of exploration prospectivity previously undetected.
Calculated Vertical Gradient ("CVG") data (see Figure 3) presented a distinct continuum of structures extending from south of the Silverknife Property into the Silverknife South Zone.
Figure 3: Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) with lineament interpretation of the Silverknife region (after Precision, 2024).
The radiometric data serves to delineate the extent and potential contacts of different lithological rock units. Areas of high potassium were noted to occur in the Tootsee River North and the Northeastern zones. The significance of this data is not yet determined.
Expert Geophysics Helicopter-Borne Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey Results
Electromagnetic and magnetic surveys were carried out to:
- Provide data to aid in mapping bedrock structures and lithologies, including possible alteration and mineralization zones;
- Provide observations of apparent conductivity corresponding to different frequencies;
- Inverting EM data to obtain the distribution of resistivity with depth; and
- Collecting VLF-EM and magnetic data to study properties of the bedrock units.
The electromagnetic survey verified information from the data in Precision's surveys but also identified new information (see Figures 4a and 4b). A conductivity low south-southeast of the Silverknife Property suggests the presence of a near surface intrusive in that area. This is important because an intrusive provides a potential heat source and driver for mineralizing fluids into the overlying sediments which comprise of limestones and sandstone which are good hosts for CRD mineralization. The survey also indicated a conductivity high in the northeastern zone further strengthening exploration interest in that area.
Figure 4a: Electromagnetic apparent conductivity at 49 Hz in the Silverknife region. Note the anomaly in the northeastern part of the property (After EGL, 2024).
Figure 4b: Electromagnetic apparent conductivity at 1067 Hz in the Silverknife region (After EGL, 2024).
Several axes of high conductivity/low resistivity were found to transect the Silverknife Property and are coincident with interpreted fault structures (see Figure 5). This relationship is important as mineralization within the Rancheria Silver District is often associated with faults and may also be correlated with the axes of a conductivity anomaly.
Three conductive axes occur in the (i) Tootsee River North Zone; (ii) the Silverknife Central Zone; and (iii) coincident with the regional SVT NE Fault structure that transects the central portion of the property. This last axis extends from outside of the Silverknife claim block and thence east-northeasterly across the entire claim block. This therefore represents the potential for a major fault structure with the geophysical signatures of silver rich CRD being that of high conductivity and low resistivity. Additional resistivity data enabled the development of a three-dimensional lithographic model suggesting the orientation and extent of the rock units within the Silverknife Property. This information is expected to significantly aid the planning of future drill programs.
VLF-EM data served to further verify other datasets as to the possible extent and location of fault structures within the Silverknife Property.
Figure 5: Axes of conductive and resistivity anomalies in the frequency range of 165-267 Hz plotted on a Total Magnetic Intensity color grid (After EGL, 2024).
Geological Mapping
An updated geological map (see Figure 6) has been constructed from field mapping, drill data, and geophysical surveys. The extent of prospective units to host CRD mineralization has been found to be considerable. More specifically, the highly prospective McDame limestone occurs in both the Tootsee River North Zone and the Silverknife South Zone. Other prospective units in the central part of the property including the Atan and Kechika Group limestones occur within the central portion of the property which is now assumed to be of significant prospectivity from previous known CRD mineralization, and positive geochemical and geophysical signatures.
Summary
This recent geophysical work in combination with property mapping and previous geophysical data has contributed significantly to the understanding of the geology of the Silverknife Property. It has also contributed significantly to better defining targets for CRD mineralization and assisting to pinpoint targets for extensive drill campaigns.
Figure 6 : Geology Map of the Silverknife Property (After Symonds, 2024)
Clarification of Nevada Transactions
The Company wishes to clarify that in its June 9, 2025 Press release all payments to be made to the optionors are to be made in US Dollars, the floor price for the shares that may be used to make property payments is also in US dollars at $0.21 USD, and the maximum number of common shares that could be issued by property are as follows:
- Tule Canyon: 952,381
- Cambridge: 500,000
- Silver Mountain: 500,000
for a total number of common shares that could be issued to be 1,952,381 for the life of the agreements.
Qualified Person
Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.
About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon. The Company intends to initiate exploration programs to advance the drill-ready Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects to resource definition stage through proposed drilling campaigns that the Company desires to undertake in the near future.
On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St.,
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remains subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife Property with Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8de562ce-2820-45c5-8612-27b9ec496811
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5e486b-a52d-490c-ba47-66cff1ca79a2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6574c00c-1175-4c7d-ab9a-51a12f6db274
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7501fed-b45b-4caa-9664-4a5e3191b7d5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/982e982d-805c-4790-91f9-9df1cec52427
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d091e6-fe3b-4948-a4a4-83158f225c31
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ead9ce30-67cd-4842-a938-e38ee2a022ea
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72c5171c-735e-47b9-a41e-07da3352448c
10 June
Walker Lane Resources Announces Terms for Private Placement Units to Raise C$1,320,000
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) ("WLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the terms to its best efforts non-brokered private placement. The proposed terms are to issue 4,000,000 non-flow through units at a price of C$0.12 per unit (the NFT Units") and 6,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.14 per unit (the " FT Units") of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,320,000 (collectively, the " Offering "). There may be agents who will be acting as finder on behalf of the Company in relation to the Offering.
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one full Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The proposed closing date of the Offering is on or before
The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to;
- fund property expenses and exploration at the WLR's properties in Yukon, British Columbia and Nevada which may include drilling activities on its Amy Project in British Columbia, pending receipt of an exploration permit, or other properties; and
- general working capital,
The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The terms of the Finder's Warrants will be the same as the Warrants distributed in the Units. All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the negotiation and execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities being offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act" ), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Qualified Person
Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.
About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain) and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. (Amy and Silver Hart/Blue Heaven) and Logjam ( Yukon). The Company intends to initiate an aggressive exploration program to advance the Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects through an aggressive drilling program to resource definition stage in the near future. An exploration permit application is currently being reviewed for the Amy Project.
On behalf of the Board:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer,
P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon and the Bridal Veil property in Newfoundland and Labrador all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remain subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife property with Coeur Mining Inc. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
09 June
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Receives TSX Approval for the Acquisition of Three Mineral Properties in the Walker Lane Gold Trend in Nevada from Silver Range Resources Ltd. and Auburn Gold
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR, "Walker Lane") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on its option agreements on three mineral properties (i.e., Tule Canyon, Cambridge and Silver Mountain see location map Figure 1) located in the prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada.
The original property agreements in the form of letters of intent ("LOI"), were signed with CMC Metals Ltd. now operating as Walker Lane Resources Ltd. and trading under the symbol "WLR" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The LOI's were restated on May 12, 2025 by WLR, Silver Range Resources and in the instance of the Cambridge Property LOI also including Auburn Mining and supersede the previous agreements of March 8, 2025 for Tule canyon LOI and March 10, 2025 for the Cambridge and Silver Mountain LOI's. The parties intend for the May 12, 2025 Restated Letters of Intent to be replaced by Definitive Agreements formalizing the option arrangements on or before June 30, 2025, with the effective date of such Definitive Agreements being the date of the respective LOI.
Tule Canyon Property
The Tule Canyon Property consists of sixty (60) federal lode mining claims, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, United States of America. Tule Canyon is a mesothermal high- grade gold and silver target with two former mines and numerous showings and old workings along a 5km structural corridor.
Silver Range and WLR have executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") granting WLR the option to acquire 100% of the Tule Canyon Property ("Tule Canyon"). WLR has a first option to acquire 80% of Tule Canyon by paying Silver Range an aggregate $480,000 over four years (all amounts in United States currency) and completing 1,500 meters of diamond drilling by March 8, 2028. A second option to acquire the remaining 20% of Tule Canyon may be exercised by WLR identifying a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured or indicated resource at Tule Canyon (the "Tule Resource") by the end of 2033.
The specific terms of the transaction are as follows:
Subject to the Royalty (as defined below), Silver Range hereby grants Walker Lane an irrevocable option to acquire an eighty percent (80%) interest in the Tule Canyon Property (the "Option") to be exercisable by Walker Lane through periodic payments of $480,000 in the aggregate, as set out below:
First Option
Cash Securities, Exploration, and/ or Other Work Commitments
- Signing of the LOI $20,000
- Signing of the Definitive Agreement $20,000
- Year 1 anniversary $40,000
- Year 2 anniversary $75,000 (1)
- Year 3 anniversary $100,000 (1)
- Completing not less than an aggregate 1,500 metres of diamond drilling on the Tule Canyon Property on or before the 3rd anniversary.
- Year 4 anniversary $225,000 (1)
(1) Up to half of the cash payments may be satisfied through the issuance of common shares of Walker Lane and the price shall be issued at the greater of:
(i) $0.21;
(ii) the volume weighted average trading price of the Walker Lane shares for the twenty trading days immediately prior to the earlier of the date of which any such shares are issued to Silver Range;
(iii) if the price of the Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of a cash payment. For greater certainty, if the price of Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of cash payment;
(iv) Notwithstanding the aforementioned sections hereof, Walker Lane shall not be entitled to issue Walker Lane shares to Silver Range as partial payment where the issuance of such shares will result in Silver Range holding an aggregate of greater than 19.9% of the issued share capital of Walker Lane as a result of such share issuance; and,
(v) The balance of any payment owing to Silver Range shall be made in cash where the provisions of Section (v) become operative.
(2) the anniversary date to be applied is May 12 of each applicable year.
The cash payment of $20,000 due at signing of the LOI has been issued to Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Second Option
(i) Upon the exercise of the First Option, Silver Range, shall grant to Walker Lane an irrevocable option to obtain an additional twenty percent (20%) interest in the Tule Canyon Property (the "Second Option"). In order to exercise the Second Option, Walker Lane shall be required to complete a National Instrument 43-101 compliant report identifying a measured or indicated resource on the Tule Canyon Property (the "Resource Report") at any time on or before December 31, 2033.
(ii) For greater certainty, the measured or indicated resource as contained in the Resource Report shall be calculated in accordance with the definitions for mineral resources, mineral reserves, and mining studies used by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.
Royalty and Buy-Back Option
(i) At the time the Second Option is exercised, Silver Range shall be deemed to have retained a two and one-half percent (2.5%) net smelter return royalty interest in any and all future proceeds from commercial production of all commodities from the Tule Canyon Property (the "Royalty").
(ii) At any time after the exercise of the Second Option and prior to the commencement of commercial production from any mine on the Tule Canyon Property, Walker Lane shall have the irrevocable right to purchase up to sixty percent (60%) of the Royalty. Walker Lane shall have the right to purchase up to sixty percent (60%) in a single transaction or in a number of transactions of not less than twenty percent (20%) of the Royalty in each transaction.
(iii) The purchase price to be paid to Silver Range for the purchase of each twenty percent (20%) interest in the Royalty pursuant to paragraph (ii) above shall be $500,000. For greater certainty, sixty percent (60%) of the Royalty as set out in paragraph (ii), represents a one and one-half percent (1.5%) interest in net smelter returns from commercial production on the Tule Canyon Property and will have an aggregate purchase price of $1,500,000.
Milestone Payment
(i) In addition to the Royalty, Silver Range shall be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $10.00 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other metals and minerals) contained in any measured or indicated mineral resource identified on the Tule Canyon Property as contained in the Resource Report (the "Milestone Payment").
(ii) The Milestone Payment shall be paid to Silver Range within six months of the completion date of the Resource Report.
Cambridge Property
The Cambridge Property is comprised of an aggregate 51 federal lode claims, consisting of three adjoining blocks of mining claims, all located in Lyon County, Nevada, United States of America. The three claim blocks comprising the property are: (i) the Cambridge claims; (ii) the JC claims; and (iii) the Enigma claims.
Silver Range, Auburn Gold Mining LLC ("Auburn") and WLR have executed a LOI granting WLR the option to acquire 100% of the Cambridge Property ("Cambridge"). WLR has a first option to acquire 75% of Cambridge for total consideration of $460,000 over four years, incurring $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures and completing 1,500 meters of diamond drilling on the property. A second option to acquire the remaining 25% of the property can be exercised by WLR making an additional aggregate $75,000 to Silver Range and Auburn and by identifying a National Instrument 43-101 compliant measured or indicated resource at Cambridge (the "Cambridge Resource") by the end of 2033.
The specific terms of the transaction are as follows:
First Option
Cash Securities (on the basis of 50% - Silver Range 50% - Auburn Exploration) and/or Other Work Commitments
- Upon TSX Venture Exchange approval of the LOI $10,000* to both Silver Range and Auburn;
- Signing of the Definitive Agreement $10,000 to both Silver Range and Auburn;
- Year 1 anniversary $10,000 payment to both Silver Range and Auburn
- Year 2 anniversary $40,000 (1) payment to both Silver Range and Auburn
- Year 3 anniversary $50,000 (1) to both Silver Range and Auburn
- Year 4 anniversary $110,000 (1) to both Silver Range and Auburn
- Incurring an aggregate of $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Cambridge Property, including the completion of not less than an aggregate 1,500 metres of diamond drilling on the Property.
(1) One-half of the cash payments may be satisfied through the issuance of Walker Lane shares to Silver Range and Auburn. The price of which any Walker Lane shares issued to Silver Range and Auburn shall be issued at the greater of:
(i) $0.21;
(ii) the volume weighted average trading price of the Walker Lane shares for the twenty trading days immediately prior to the earlier of the date of which any such shares are issued to Silver Range and Auburn;
(iii) if the price of the Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range and Auburn, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of a cash payment. For greater certainty, if the price of Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of cash payment;
(iv) Notwithstanding the aforementioned sections hereof, Walker Lane shall not be entitled to issue Walker Lane shares to Silver Range as partial payment where the issuance of such shares will result in Silver Range holding an aggregate of greater than 19.9% of the issued share capital of Walker Lane as a result of such share issuance; and,
(v) The balance of any payment owing to Silver Range shall be made in cash where the provisions of Section (v) become operative.
(2) the anniversary date to be applied is May 12 of each applicable year.
The cash payments of $10,000 to Silver Range Resources and Auburn Mining due at approval of the LOI by the TSX Venture Exchange are now being issued.
Second Option
Second Option Upon the exercise of the First Option, Silver Range and Auburn shall grant to Walker Lane an irrevocable option, but not an obligation, to acquire an additional twenty-five percent (25%) interest in the Cambridge Property (the "Second Option"), to be exercisable by Walker Lane as follows:
(i) Completing a National Instrument 43-101 compliant report identifying a measured or indicated resource on the Cambridge Property (the "Resource Report") at any time on or before December 31, 2033;
(ii) Paying each of Silver Range and Auburn $75,000 within ten (10) days of the completion of the Resource Report; and
(iii) The measured or indicated resource as contained in the Resource Report shall be calculated in accordance with the definitions for mineral resources, mineral reserves, and mining studies used by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.
Royalty and Buy-Back Option
(i) At the time the Second Option is exercised, Silver Range shall be deemed to have retained a one and one-half percent (1.5%) net smelter return royalty interest in any and all future proceeds from commercial production from the Cambridge Property (the "Silver Range Royalty").
(ii) At the time the Second Option is exercised, Auburn shall be deemed to have retained a one percent (1.0%) net smelter return royalty interest in any and all future proceeds from commercial production from the Cambridge Property (the "Auburn Royalty").
(iii) At any time prior to the commencement of commercial production from a mine on the Cambridge Property, Walker Lane shall have the irrevocable right to purchase up to two-thirds (66.67%) of the Silver Range Royalty. For greater certainty, two-thirds (66.67%) of the Silver Range Royalty represents a one percent (1.0%) interest in net smelter returns from commercial production on the Cambridge Property.
(iv) At any time prior to the commencement of commercial production from a mine on the Cambridge Property, Walker Lane shall have the irrevocable right to purchase up to one-half (50%) of the Auburn Royalty. For greater certainty, one-half (50%) of the Auburn Royalty represents a one-half percent (0.5%) interest in net smelter returns from commercial production on the Property.
(v) The purchase price to be paid as follows: a. To Silver Range for the purchase of two-thirds interest in the Silver Range Royalty pursuant to paragraph (iii) above shall be $750,000; and b. To Auburn for the purchase of one-half interest in the Auburn Royalty shall be $500,000. (vi) Section (iii) and (iv) royalty purchase rights must be fully exercised by Walker Lane and may not be exercised individually or in part without the prior written agreement of all parties to the Cambridge Property LOI.
Milestone Payment
(i) In addition to the Silver Range Royalty, Silver Range shall be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $6.00 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other metals and minerals) contained in any measured or indicated mineral resource identified on the Cambridge Property as contained in the Resource Report (the "Silver Range Milestone Payment"), up to a maximum of $300,000.
(ii) In addition to the Auburn Royalty, Auburn shall be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $4.00 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other metals and minerals) contained in any measured or indicated mineral resource identified on the Cambridge Property as contained in the Resource Report (the "Silver Range Milestone Payment"), up to a maximum of $200,000.
Silver Mountain Property
The Silver Mountain Property consists of eight (8) federal lode mining claims, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, United States of America within the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area.
Silver Range and CMC have executed a LOI granting WLR the option to acquire 100% of the Silver Mountain Property ("Silver Mountain") for total consideration of $200,000, payable in installments of $5,000 per year until 2034 with a final payment of $150,000 by August 1, 2035. Up to half of the final payment may be made in WLR shares. In addition, WLR would be required to complete 1,000 meters of drilling during the term of the option.
The specific terms of the transaction are as follows:
Subject to the Royalty and Milestone Payment (as each is defined below), Silver Range hereby grants Walker Lane an irrevocable option to acquire one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Silver Mountain Property (the "Option") to be exercisable by Walker Lane through the payment of any aggregate $200,000, as set out below:
First Option
Cash Securities, Exploration and/or Other Work Commitments
- On or before August 1, 2025 a payment of $5,000
- On or before August 1 of each of the calendar years 2026 through 2034, a payment of $5,000
- On or before August 1, 2035 $150,000 (1)
- Completing not less than an aggregate 1,000 metres of diamond drilling on the Silver Mountain Property on or before August 1, 2035.
Walker Lane may accelerate the exercise of the Option by making all of the payments and completing the drilling requirement set out above under the Option, at any time prior to August 1, 2035.
(1) Up to one-half (50%) of the cash payment may be satisfied through the issuance of common shares of Walker Lane.
The price at which the Walker Lane shares shall be issued shall be the greater of:
(i) $0.21;
(ii) the volume weighted average trading price of the Walker Lane shares for the twenty trading days immediately prior to date on which any such shares are issued to Silver Range;
(iii) if the price of Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of a cash payment. For greater certainty, if the price of Walker Lane shares is less than $0.21 at the time the payment is due and owing to Silver Range, the full amount of such payment shall be satisfied by way of cash payment.
(iv) Notwithstanding the aforementioned sections hereof, Walker Lane shall not be to issue Walker Lane shares to Silver Range as partial payment where the issuance of such shares will result in Silver Range holding an aggregate of greater than 19.9% of the issued share capital of Walker Lane as a result of such share issuance.
(v) The balance of any payment owing to Silver Range shall be made in cash where the provisions of Section (v) become operative.
Royalty and Buy-Back Option
(i) At the time the Option is exercised, Silver Range shall be deemed to have retained a two and one-half percent (2.5%) net smelter return royalty interest in any and all future proceeds from commercial production of all commodities from the Silver Mountain Property (the "Royalty").
(ii) At any time after the exercise of the Option and prior to the commencement of commercial production from any mine on the Silver Mountain Property, Walker Lane shall have the irrevocable right to purchase up to sixty percent (60%) of the Royalty. Walker Lane shall have the right to purchase up to sixty percent (60%) in a single transaction or in a number of transactions of not less than twenty percent (20%) of the Royalty in each transaction.
(iii) The purchase price to be paid to Silver Range for the purchase of each twenty percent (20%) interest in the Royalty pursuant to paragraph (ii) above shall be $500,000. For greater certainty, sixty percent (60%) of the royalty as set out in paragraph (ii), represents a one and one-half percent (1.5%) interest in net smelter returns from commercial production on the Silver Mountain Property and will have an aggregate purchase price of $1,500,000.
Milestone Payment
(i) In addition to the Royalty, Silver Range shall be entitled to a one-time cash payment of $10.00 per ounce of gold (or the equivalent value in other metals and minerals) contained in National Instrument 43-101 compliant report identifying a measured or indicated resource on the Silver Mountain Property (the "Resources Report") at any time on or before or after the option has been exercise (the "Milestone Payment"); and,
(ii) For greater certainty, the measured or indicated resource as contained in the Resource Report shall be calculated in accordance with the definitions for mineral resources, mineral reserves, and mining studies used by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum; and (iii) The Milestone Payment shall be paid to Silver Range within six months of the completion date of the Resource Report.
Walker Lane Gold Trend Area
Walker Lane has established a solid position in the Walker Lane Gold Trend Area which has a rich history of mining and exploration and remains vastly underexposed to modern exploration methods, offering substantial upside potential. The Walker Lane area is host to notable precious metal deposits such as the Comstock Lode, Round Mountain (Kinross), Silicon and Merlin (AngloGold Ashanti), Mesquite and Castle (Equinox Gold) and many other significant deposits. This popular and emerging district offers junior exploration companies exploration targets at manageable costs. These targets are also attractive in that they are associated with high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization, have nearby excellent infrastructure, considerable road accessibility, a local, qualified and competent labor force, a diverse range of supply companies, and are located within one of the best permitting and policy regimes in the world. The 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Industry Survey ranked Nevada second in the world in terms of investment attractiveness index.
Summary
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. has optioned three highly prospective gold and silver projects in the Walker Lane Area. Our company intends to pursue exploration of these properties in 2025 which may also include an initial drill program at Tule Canyon.
Qualified Person
Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.
About Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the exploration of high-grade gold, silver and polymetallic deposits in the Walker Lane Gold Trend District in Nevada and the Rancheria Silver District in Yukon/B.C. and other property assets in Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company initially intends to initiate a comprehensive exploration program to advance the Tule Canyon (Walker Lane, Nevada) and Amy (Rancheria Silver, B.C.) projects with expectations of a multi-year exploration efforts with initial exploration success.
On behalf of Walker Lane Resources Ltd.:
"Kevin Brewer"
Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director
Walker Lane Resources Ltd.
For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:
Kevin Brewer,
P.Geo., MBA, B.Sc. (Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (709) 327 8013 kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1600-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements
This press release and related figures, contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plans", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" "targeted", "can", "anticipates", "intends", "likely", "should", "could" or grammatical variations thereof and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our strategy and priorities including certain statements included in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Tule Canyon, Cambridge, Silver Mountain, and Shamrock Properties in Nevada (USA), and its properties including Silverknife and Amy properties in British Columbia, the Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Logjam properties in Yukon and the Bridal Veil property in Newfoundland and Labrador all of which now comprise the mineral property assets of WLR. WLR has assumed other assets of CMC Metals Ltd. including common share holdings of North Bay Resources Inc. and all conditions and agreements pertaining to the sale of the Bishop mill gold processing facility and remain subject to the condition of the option of the Silverknife property with Coeur Mining Inc. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the historical information related to the Company's properties is reliable; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore the Company's properties; the Company will be able to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: public health threats; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; other risk factors set out in this presentation; and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
Figure 1: Project Locations in Nevada
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dde0eb28-834d-4587-9aac-67dd99dbca18
10h
Flagship Commences Review of Anglo Dataset at 1Moz+ Pantanillo Gold Project, Chile
Data confirms large oxide system - Re-cutting published cross sections withexceptional grades and scale - Multiple +100 gram/meter intersections
Flagship Minerals Limited (ASX:FLG) (“Flagship” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that its initial review of the recently purchased Pantanillo dataset from Anglo American Norte SpA (Anglo) confirms that it is in good order and comprises over 700 files containing >10,000 documents. This is accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample.
KEY POINTS
- Dataset facilitates fast-tracking conversion of current 1.05Moz Au foreign estimate (ǪFE1,2 NI 43- 101) into a Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
- Data confirms and enhances large intervals of gold mineralisation, confirming potential for significant MRE growth.
- Exceptional broad intercepts from re-cut drill results include
- 193m @ 1.01g/t from 28m inc. 116m @ 1.50g/t Au from 86m (SR97PN12)
- 142m @ 1.13g/t Au from 310m inc. 86m @ 1.54g/t Au from 348m (PN-08)
- 320.3m @ 0.62g/t Au from 126m inc. 116m @ 1.03g/t Au from 134m (PN-02)
- 317.5m @ 0.60g/t Au from 206m inc. 74m @ 1.18g/t Au from 376m (PN-06)
- 300.6m @ 0.54g/t Au from 166m inc. 64m @ 0.92g/t Au from 288m (PN-10)
- 493m @ 0.53g/t Au from 9m inc. 158m @ 0.86g/t Au from 52m (PN-03)
- The top 20 drill intersections average 205m @ 0.65g/t Au
- Flagship collating and validating drillhole data and supporting information for use in Mineral Resource estimation
- Additional exploration data also being reviewed
Flagship Minerals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, commented:
“The acquisition of Anglo American’s dataset is a game-changer for Flagship.
“With a dataset comprising over 700 files containing >10,000 documents, and accompanied by over 100 tonnes of core, pulps and sample, we’re now in the process of re-evaluation, including the updated drill intercepts herein.
“What we’re seeing are multiple long runs of +100 gram-metre intercepts in oxide material — with outstanding results such as 11Cm at 1.5g/t and 142m at 1.13g/t gold, as well as several +300m intersections at >0.50g/t gold. This confirms Pantanillo’s credentials as a large, scalable heap leach opportunity.
“With the full dataset in hand, we’re now in a strong position to fast track conversion of the current 1.05Moz foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource and, with adjusted cut-off grades and updated economics, we expect to bring in additional ozs without additional drilling.
“At a time when global interest in gold is rising, and with gold breaking US:3,C00/oz, a record high, Flagship is positioned very well with an advanced gold project which is doable and which is located in a neighbourhood demonstrating low capital intensity and AISC outcomes.”
The project data acquired from Anglo is extensive and is comprised of over 700 folders, containing >10,000 individual files all of which totals over 32GB of data. Preliminary review shows the data and associated files are generally in good order. Flagship has elected to initially concentrate on the drillhole data associated with the ǪFE in order to expedite the preparation of a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate for the project.
The drillhole database contains 183 holes for a total of 30,370.2m of drilling and comprises 18,865 assayed samples across 29,848.5m of drilling. The bulk of this drilling has been conducted at Pantanillo Norte where 1.05Moz of Au @ 0.69g/t Au has been defined ǪFE of mineralisation. Flagship will use this drillhole data and other supporting information to prepare a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for the Pantanillo Norte deposit. Flagship has also acquired approximately 14,000m of diamond drill core from 48 holes drilled at Pantanillo Norte. This core, as well as a large amount assay pulps and reject samples from the previous diamond core and RC drilling are available for analysis.
Flagship has generated a new set of assay intersections from the drillhole data used in the ǪFE. The intersections are calculated at a lower cut-off of 0.15g/t Au allowing for up 6m of internal dilution at <0.15g/t Au. Higher grade internal intersections were calculated at a 0.5g/t Au lower cutoff and allowed for up to 6m of internal dilution at <0.5g/t Au. These intersections are reported in Appendix 1 along with the drill collar data. Additional technical information is reported in Appendix 3 being Table 1 of the JORC Code (2012). The hitherto reported intersections by Flagship are intersections reported by previous explorers using a lower cutoff of 0.30g/t Au. Flagship consider a lower cutoff of 0.15g/t Au is more appropriate for the deposit type. This lower cutoff has also been adopted by other operators in the region for NI 43-101 Mineral Resource reporting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
18h
Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut
The gold price climbed to new record highs on Tuesday (September 2), reaching US$3,539.90 per ounce.
The yellow metal has had upward momentum since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on August 22 fueled speculation about a September interest rate cut.
He suggested risks in the market may be shifting as greater uncertainty bleeds into the American economy on the back of higher tariffs, tighter immigration and slowing growth in the labor market.
The latest inflation data was released last week, when the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. The report indicates that core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 2.9 percent in July, up from the 2.8 percent recorded in June.
The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation metric when making rate policy decisions.
Gold price chart, September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The next inflation data in the calendar is the BEA’s consumer price index (CPI) report, set to be released on September 11. Early estimates from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland suggest that core CPI continued to creep up in August and will come in at 3.05 percent, higher than the rise of 3.1 percent seen in July.
The Fed will also receive new labor market figures before its September 16 to 17 meeting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release its August nonfarm payroll report on Friday (September 5).
Analysts are predicting another weak report, with expectations of 73,000 additions to the US labor force; the unemployment rate is projected to tick up to 4.3 percent from the current 4.2 percent.
In July, the report indicated that just 73,000 jobs were added to the economy, but more significantly, it provided downward revisions for May and June, totaling 258,000 jobs combined.
Even though inflation is drifting further from the Fed's 2 percent goal, slowing growth in the labor market is likely to have greater weight ahead of the Fed meeting. There is currently a 90 percent chance of a 25 basis point cut.
Adding more fuel to the fire is an appeals court ruling on August 29 that struck down the majority of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs as unconstitutional, including those levied against Canada, Mexico and China.
However, tariffs on steel and aluminum were spared in the decision. The court said the tariffs will remain in place until October 14, providing sufficient time for the White House to launch an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Investors have turned to gold since the start of the year amid uncertainty caused by tariffs and as a debt crisis threatens the broader US economy. Additional momentum has come from the safe-haven status of precious metals as conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have continued unabated, threatening stability in both regions.
Keep reading...Show less
21h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.
And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
Some have posited that the gold price may rise as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000 per ounce, and there are those who believe that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what is gold's all-time high (ATH)?
In the past year, gold has reached a new all-time high dozens of times. Find out what has driven it to these levels, plus how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
In this article
How is gold traded?
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price.
In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility. There are a variety of options for investing in stocks, including gold mining stocks on the TSX and ASX, gold juniors, precious metals royalty companies and gold stocks that pay dividends.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
What was the highest gold price ever?
The gold price peaked at US$3,539.90, its all-time high, during trading on September 2, 2025.
Gold price chart, January 1, 2025, to September 2, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
What drove it to set this new ATH? Gold reached its new highest price amid significant uncertainty in the US and global economies.
One significant driver came on August 29, when a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's "liberation day" tariffs, announced in April, are illegal, stating that only Congress has the power to enact widespread tariffs. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which will go into effect on October 14.
Stock markets fell during trading September 2, while treasury yields in the US and abroad rose significantly, providing tailwinds to the gold price. Gold was also boosted by speculation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve at the September meeting, which will take place between September 16 and 17.
News surrounding the tariffs had previously led gold to reach multiple new highs back in April, as we dive into below.
Why is the gold price setting new highs in 2025?
This string of record-breaking highs this year are caused by several factors.
Increased economic and geopolitical turmoil caused by the new Trump administration has been a tailwind for gold this year, as well as a weakening US dollar, sticky inflation in the country and increased safe haven gold demand.
Since coming into office in late January, Trump has threatened or enacted tariffs on many countries, including blanket tariffs on longtime US allies Canada and Mexico and tariffs on the European Union. Trump has also implemented 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.
The gold price set a string of new highs in the month of April amid high market volatility as markets reacted to tariff decisions from Trump and the escalating trade war between the US and China. By April 11, Trump had raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 percent and China has raised its tariffs on US products to 125 percent.
As for the effect of these widespread tariffs raising prices for the American populace, Trump has reiterated his sentiment that the US may need to go through a period of economic pain to enter a new "golden age" of economic prosperity. Falling markets and a declining US dollar support gold, as did increased gold purchasing in China in response to US tariffs on the country. Elon Musk's call to audit the gold holdings in Fort Knox has also brought attention to the yellow metal.
What factors have driven the gold price in the last five years?
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
Gold price chart, August 31, 2020, to September 1, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
The gold price surpassed that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout Q3. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to drop below US$1,800.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, and to rising expectations that the Fed would begin to reverse course on interest rates, gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the fighting intensified, gold reached a then-new high of US$2,152.30 in intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits kept on coming.
The global macro environment was highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Powell, the gold spot price hit a then new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30. One week later, news that then-President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 on July 22, 2024.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold remained in play, and the spot price for gold went on to breach US$2,500 on August 2 that year on a less than stellar US jobs report; it closed just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, closing above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
The news that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause also helped fuel the gold price rally. Central bank gold buying has been a significant tailwind for the gold price this year, and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers.
Market watchers expected the Fed to cut interest rates by a quarter point at their September 2024 meeting, but news on September 12 that the regulators were still deciding between the expected cut or a larger half-point cut led gold prices on a rally that carried through into the next day, bringing gold prices near US$2,600.
At the September 18 Fed meeting, the committee ultimately made the decision to cut rates by half a point, news that sent gold even higher. By September 20, it moved above US$2,600 and held above US$2,620.
In October 2024, gold first breached the US$2,700 level and continued to higher on a variety of factors, including further rate cuts and economic data anticipation, the escalating conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hezbollah, and economic stimulus in China — not to mention the very close race between the US presidential candidates.
While the gold price fell following Trump's win in early November and largely held under US$2,700 through the end of the year, it began trending upwards in 2025 to the new all-time high discussed earlier in the article.
What's next for the gold price?
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors to consider, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons (MT) each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 MT each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 MT in 2022.
World Gold Council data shows 2024 central bank gold purchases came to 1,044.6 MT, marking the third year in a row above 1,000 MT. In H1 2025, the organization says gold purchases from central banks reached 415.1 MT.
“I expect the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle to be good for gold, but central bank buying has been and remains a major factor," Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, told the Investing News Network (INN) at the start of Q4 2024.
David Barrett, CEO of the UK division of global brokerage firm EBC Financial Group, is also keeping an eye on central bank purchases of gold. “I still see the global central bank buying as the main driver — as it has been over the last 15 years,” he said in an email to INN. "This demand removes supply from the market. They are the ultimate buy-and-hold participants and they have been buying massive amounts."
In addition to central bank moves, analysts are also watching for escalating tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, declining bond yields, and further interest rate cuts as factors that could push gold higher as investors look to secure their portfolios. “When it comes to outside factors that affect the market, it’s just tailwind after tailwind after tailwind. So I don’t really see the trend changing,” Coffin said.
Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) told INN in March 2025 that gold is seeing support from many factors, including central bank buying, nervousness around the US dollar and stronger institutional interest. Smallwood is seeing an influx of fund managers wanting to learn about precious metals.
Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, believes that market risk and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and continued demand from central banks are the main drivers of gold.
"Market risk in particular is a key strategic driver for the gold price and performance," Cavatoni told INN in a July 2025 interview. "Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind."
Check out more of INN's interviews to find out what experts have said about the gold price during its 2025 bull run and where it could go next.
Should you beware of gold price manipulation?
It’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation.
Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation.
Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS,NYSE:BNS and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013. Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
Investor takeaway
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
02 September
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold at York: 90m grading 0.23 g/t Au Plus a Second High Grade Zone: 18m grading 0.73 g/t Au, All Oxide
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the results from our 2025 Phase One drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Lahontan completed seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes totaling 1,210 metres (please see table below). Significant results include:
- York: 89.9 metres (45.7 - 135.6m) grading 0.23 g/t Au (YOR25-001R): A very shallow, thick, intercept of oxide gold mineralization that greatly expands the footprint of the York gold zone and confirms the potential to expand the York gold resource along strike and down-dip, leveraging the upside value of the recently announced York claim acquisition (please see cross section below).
- York: A second higher grade zone at York: 18.3 metres (141.7 - 160.0m) grading 0.73 g/t Au including 12.2m grading 1.00 g/t Au (YOR25-002R). This drill hole bottomed in oxidized gold mineralized rock and is open up and down-dip, and along strike, defining a second gold trend at York.
- Slab: 39.6 metres (67.1 - 106.7m) grading 0.30 g/t Au immediately below the south end of the Slab open pit (CAL25-004R). This drill hole defines a second, strataform, oxide gold horizon that mimics the geometry of the Slab mineral resource defined by prior drilling* and confirms a new target for gold resource expansion.
Cross section through drill hole YOR25-001R. The thick oxide gold intercept correlates with adjacent drill holes demonstrating excellent continuity to gold mineralization and the potential to greatly expand the conceptual pit shell used to constrain the gold mineral resource estimate at York. Note that the true thickness of the gold intercept is approximately equal to the drilled interval.
The 2025 Phase One RC drilling program was intended to confirm multiple target concepts in the York and Slab gold resource areas at the Santa Fe Mine Project. Based on the very positive results described in more detail below, the Company is in the process of planning additional drilling at both York and Slab for later this year.
York Drilling: Both RC drill holes completed at York successfully defined new extensions to known oxide gold mineral resources*. As shown above, YOR25-001R confirmed the down-dip continuity of shallow oxide gold mineralization east of the York open pit along the Columbia Fault. Gold mineralization in the drill hole shows excellent correlation with previous drilling, in both thickness and gold grade. As noted above, oxide gold mineralization is open to the north where the gold zone appears to become shallower, and to the south, where mineralization is unconstrained by drilling. Importantly, the newly acquired York claims (please see Lahontan press release dated August 19, 2025) provide ample room for further oxide gold resource expansion, without the constraint of a claim boundary.
YOR25-002R is particularly interesting as it validates the geologic model for the York Fault, an important north-south striking fault that is a key control for gold mineralization in the York area (please see map and section below). YOR25-002R bottomed in good grade oxide gold mineralization (1.0 g/t Au) that may be corelate to the gold zone defined in YOR25-001R, and is likely the upper portion of a much thicker gold zone: another target for resource expansion drilling in the Fall (please see section below). The York Fault gold system remains open up-dip, down-dip, and along strike.
These two drill holes at York underscore the potential to greatly expand the York gold resource and demonstrate the considerable upside of the York area at Santa Fe, amplified by the recently acquired new claims at York.
York area drill hole location map. Line(s) of the York cross sections are shown in red, the western boundary of the newly acquired York claims is shown by the dashed line. North is up.
Cross section through drill hole YOR25-002R (see location map for line of section). Combined with the results from YOR25-001R, the drilling confirms the potential to expand the York conceptual pit shell as shown in red. YOR25-002R bottomed in oxide gold mineralization grading 1.0 g/t Au Eq. This intercept may correlate with the thick zone defined by YOR25-002R and therefore defines an excellent target for future resource expansion drilling (black dashed line).
Slab Drilling: Lahontan completed five RC drill holes in the Slab gold resource area (see map below). All the drill holes cut oxide gold mineralization (please table below), however the results for drill holes CAL25-003R and -004R are very encouraging, defining a new, stacked zone of oxide gold mineralization below the resource defined by previous drilling and the Slab open pit*.
Drill hole location map, Slab open pit and resource area. The line of the cross section is in red. North is up.
CAL25-004R cut 39.6 metres grading 0.30 g/t Au and 1.2 g/t Ag (0.31 g/t Au Eq, see table below), all oxide, and directly below gold mineralization seen in the Slab open pit and defined by historic drilling (see section below), providing an excellent opportunity to expand the conceptual pit shell at Slab. Additional drilling along strike and northwest of CAL25-004R (left in section) can add to potential gold resources at Slab and improve future project economics.
Northwest - southeast cross section through the south end of the Slab open pit. A potential conceptual pit shell is shown in red.
The other drill holes at Slab, CAL25-001R through -003R all hit zones of gold mineralization and will require additional drilling to refine drill targets for future resource expansion.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Executive Chair, and Founder commented: "Lahontan is excited with the results from Phase One drilling at Santa Fe. In particular, the results from the York area, thick, shallow intercepts of oxide gold mineralization, highlight the tremendous upside potential of York, amplified by the recent expansion of our land package at York. We are in the process of designing a Phase Two drilling program for York and Slab, to take place in the Fall".
Notes: Au Eq equals Au (g/t) + ((Ag g/t/83)*0.60). Silver grade for calculating Au Eq is adjusted to consider historic metallurgical recovery as described in the Santa Fe Project Technical Report*. True thickness of the intercepts is estimated to be 80-100% of the drilled interval. Numbers may not total precisely due to rounding.
QA/QC Protocols:
Lahontan conducts an industry standard QA/QC program for its core and RC drilling programs. The QA/QC program consisted of the insertion of coarse blanks and Certified Reference Materials (CRM) into the sample stream at random intervals. The targeted rate of insertion was one QA/QC sample for every 16 to 20 samples. Coarse blanks were inserted at a rate of one coarse blank for every 65 samples or approximately 1.5% of the total samples. CRM's were inserted at a rate of one CRM for every 20 samples or approximately 5% of the total samples.
The standards utilized include three gold CRM's and one blank CRM that were purchased from MEG, LLC of Lamoille, Nevada (formerly Shea Clark Smith Laboratories of Reno, Nevada). Expected gold values are 0.188 g/t, 1.107 g/t, 10.188 g/t, and -0.005 g/t, respectively. CRM's with similar grades are inserted as the initial CRM's run out. The coarse blank material comprised of commercially available landscape gravel with an expected gold value of -0.005 g/t.
As part of the RC drilling QA/QC process, duplicate samples were collected of every 20th sample interval at the drill rig to evaluate sampling methodology. Samples were collected from the reject splitter on the drill rig cyclone splitter. Samples were collected at each 95- to 100-foot (28.96 - 30.48m) mark and labeled with a "D" suffix on the sample bag. No duplicates were submitted for core.
All drill samples were sent to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada, USA for analyses. Delivery to the lab was either by a Lahontan Gold employee or by an AAL driver. Analyses for all RC and core samples consisted of Au analysis using 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish, along with a 36-element geochemistry analysis performed on each sample utilizing two acid digestion ICP-AES method. Tellurium or 50-element analyses were performed on select drill holes utilizing ICP-MS method. Cyanide leach analyses, using a tumble time of 2 hours and analyzed with ICP-AES method, were performed on select drill holes for Au and Ag recovery. AAL inserts their own blanks, standards and conducts duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. We have all results reported in grams per tonne (g/t).
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. Mr. Lindholm also could not directly verify the QA/QC procedures described above, but the protocols are similar to those described in the Technical Report*. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Executive Chair
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Chair
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com
Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) to receive an Investor Presentation
02 September
Prince Silver Announces Non-brokered Private Placement
Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTC PINK:HWTNF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,125,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.60 for 12 (twelve) months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to pay finders' fees in an amount equal to 7% to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for exploration and development on it's 100% owned Prince Silver Project as well as for general corporate working capital.
About Prince Silver Corp.
Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.
For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Ralph Shearing
Director, President
+1 (604) 764-0965
rshearing@princesilvercorp.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Forward-Looking Information Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
31 August
Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects
