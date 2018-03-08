Gold Investing VIDEO — Adrian Day: 2018 Will be a Positive Year for Gold and Gold Stocks Adrian Day discusses what he expects from the gold market in 2018, bitcoin's effect on gold and some insights on oil, copper and the junior resource sector. « VIDEO — Bart Melek: Gol… Nicole Rashotte • March 8, 2018

Adrian Day, chairman and CEO of Adrian Day Asset Management, chatted with the Investing News Network at the 2018 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto.

Day opened the interview by reminding investors that gold performed well last year – in fact it increased 13 percent. For the most part, Day was interested in looking ahead for gold and stated that, “the main events for gold are interest rates, inflation and concern about other markets,” he then added, “all of these add up to a positive year for gold.”

While he notes the Fed hikes and inflation have an effect on gold, he also weighed in on bitcoin specifically and how he saw it in relation to gold and gold stocks.

Day stated, “I think bitcoin has had much more of an effect on gold stocks, particularly junior gold stocks, because it is the same kind of investor who is buying junior gold stocks, bitcoin, marijuana – so it has been competition for that.”

He continued on to say that, “for gold itself, I think it is very marginal. It’s definitely competition and it’s definitely a negative for gold, but to me it’s very very slight.”

Day also shared his insights on the price of oil and its chances of reaching the $70 a barrel mark, why he likes copper and his top three stocks in the junior resource sector.

