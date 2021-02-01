5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: St. James Gold Up Over 100 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Avanti Energy, St. James Gold, Eloro Resources, Jourdan Resources and Stratabound Minerals.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) began last Monday (January 25) at 958.12, but closed the period down at 921.67.

It was a tumultuous week in the overall markets as members of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets directed investors’ attention toward GameStop (NYSE:GME) and other stocks with large short positions.

In the resource space, silver began to receive interest toward the end of the week as traders made the case for a short squeeze in that market as well.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Avanti Energy (TSXV:AVN)

St. James Gold (TSXV:LORD)

Eloro Resources (TSXV:ELO)

Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR)

Stratabound Minerals (TSXV:SB)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Avanti Energy

The latest management discussion and analysis documents for Avanti Energy, filed on SEDAR last November, indicate that the company was involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties until April 2019, when it disposed of its main asset. Since November, it has entered into a joint venture with Terrelium Resources to work together on a Montana-based helium project.

There was no news last week from Avanti, but its share price rose 168.29 percent to close at C$1.10.

2. St. James Gold

St. James Gold has an option to acquire 20 claims covering 1,791 acres in North-Central Newfoundland, as well as an option to acquire 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in the central part of the province.

Last Friday (January 29), St. James announced that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted documents related to the company’s option agreement for claims in Central Newfoundland. It also said it was unaware of the reason for its increased trading activity that day, other than its recent property announcements. St. James’ share price rose 103.8 percent last week to end at C$1.61.

3. Eloro Resources

Exploration and development company Eloro Resources has a portfolio of gold and base metals projects in Bolivia, Peru and Canada. Its primary asset is Bolivia-based Iska Iska, a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex; Eloro has an option to acquire a 99 percent stake in the property.

Last Tuesday (January 26), Eloro announced further results from a drill program at Iska Iska, saying that it intersected 129.6 grams of silver equivalent per tonne over 257.5 meters at the project’s Santa Barbara breccia pipe. The company’s share price increased 68.68 percent last week, finishing at C$4.47.

4. Jourdan Resources

Junior miner Jourdan Resources is focused on lithium with its main properties in Quebec, mostly in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne batholith. According to the company, these are around the producing Quebec lithium mine, owned by privately held North American Lithium.

The latest news from Jourdan came on January 21, when it announced that Process Research Ortech has begun work on a 30 tonne bulk sample from its lithium project. The company’s share price jumped 38.89 percent last week to end at C$0.13.

5. Stratabound Minerals

Stratabound Minerals is focused on high-potential gold and copper projects in North America. Among other assets, it has the option to acquire the rights to the Yukon-based Golden Culvert project

There was no news from Stratabound last week, but its share price leaped 36.36 percent to close at C$0.30. The most recent news from the company was on January 14, when it closed an option agreement to acquire additional property next to Golden Culvert.

