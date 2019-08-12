5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold’s Rise Pushes Juniors Higher

On the TSXV last week, the top gainers were Teuton Resources, African Gold Group, Libero Copper, Aurion Resources and Chesapeake Gold.









Last Friday, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was fairly flat, falling a miniscule 0.72 points, or 0.12 percent, to 595.61.

News around the world is starting to skew towards recession fears, with plenty of theories as to why flying around the internet.

On the commodities front, gold has been soaring higher and higher as investors seek it out as a safe haven, with the yellow metal above US$1,500 an ounce.

Unsurprisingly, gold was a common theme among the five top gainers on the TSXV from last week:

Teuton Resources (TSXV: TUO )

African Gold Group (TSXV: AGG )

Libero Copper (TSXV: LBC )

Aurion Resources (TSXV: AU )

Chesapeake Gold (TSXV: CKG )

Read on to find out what each company has been up to recently.

Teuton Resources

Canadian company Teuton Resources is a prospect generator with more than 30 properties in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle area in the northwest of the province.

Last week, the company released an update on option agreements between itself and Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD) for four properties within the Golden Triangle. Under the amended agreement, Teuton will receive additional payments.

On the TSXV last week, Teuton was up by 57.14 percent, reaching C$0.55.

African Gold Group

African Gold Group is working on developing a gold platform in West Africa, where its principle asset is the Kobada project in Mali. It also has a second project under option in Burkina Faso.

On August 7, African Gold announced the appointment of a new CEO — Stan Bharti, who the company describes as a successful gold entrepreneur and mining executive.

In Toronto, African Gold Group was up by 50 percent last week, reaching C$0.345 by Friday.

Libero Copper

As its name suggests, Libero Copper is focused on acquiring copper and gold assets, with a focus on the Americas, where it currently has three assets in the United States, Colombia and Canada.

The company closed a C$2.7 million private placement on August 8, with the proceeds to be used to explore its Canadian Big Red property.

The company was trading up by 41.67 percent last week at C$0.17.

Aurion Resources

Canadian gold developer Aurion Resources has three interests in Northern Finland: Ahvenjarvi, Kutuvuoma and Silasselka.

On the news front, the company has not released anything since over a month ago, though gold price increase may explain interest in everything gold.

Aurion was trading up by 39.24 percent at the end of last week, reaching C$2.20.

Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold explores precious metals deposits in North America and currently owns the Mexican Metates project, which the company describes as one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the world.

At the end of last week, the company announced that it has repurchased a 1 percent net smelter return royalty from Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM).

Chesapeake, which was already enjoying a bump from an Eric Sprott investment, jumped another 36.33 percent last week to C$3.64.

