5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: RNC Leaps on Gold Discovery at Beta Hunt

Most of the top gainers on the TSX last week are focused on gold: Nighthawk Gold, RNC Minerals, SEMAFO, Teranga Gold and Talon Metals.









As last week drew to a close, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 8.12 points to reach 16,235.92, a gain of 0.05 percent, on Friday (June 7).

Global news was all US President Donald Trump as usual, from the tail end of his trip to the UK to what he’s saying about one of the US’ largest trading partners: Mexico. Meanwhile, jobs numbers in the US were making markets nervous.

In commodities, rare earths remained talk of the town, while gold was still up last week and rising.

Here are the top five gainers on the TSX last week:

Nighthawk Gold (TSX: NHK )

RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX )

SEMAFO (TSX: SMF )

Teranga Gold (TSX: TGZ )

Talon Metals (TSX: TLO )

Read on to find out what each company has been talking about recently.

Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold is a gold exploration company with a 100 percent stake in the Indin Lake gold property in the Northwest Territories of Canada, where it has a number of projects and prospects on the go.

The company’s most recent news was that it closed a C$12.6 million private placement last Thursday (June 6), with the proceeds intended to go towards exploration.

Nighthawk was trading up by 24.05 percent over the course of last week to reach C$0.49 by Friday.

RNC Minerals

RNC Minerals owns the Beta Hunt gold mine in Western Australia, located in the Kambalda mining district. Last Wednesday (June 5), RNC announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold occurrence below a previous discovery at Beta Hunt.

RNC was trading up by 20.93 percent by the end of last week, reaching C$0.52 by Friday.

SEMAFO

Intermediate gold producer SEMAFO has an operational gold mine in Burkina Faso — the Boungou mine — along with a number of exploration projects around the country and in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire.

On Monday (June 3), SEMAFO announced a discovery made during its ongoing exploration program at its Bantou project in Southwest Burkina Faso.

SEMAFO’s share price was at C$4.77 last Friday, up by 17.78 percent.

Teranga Gold

Another mid-tier miner with assets in West Africa, Teranga Gold operates in Burkina Faso and Senegal. Senegal is home to its flagship Sabodala gold mine, the largest operational gold mine in the country.

Teranga hasn’t released any news in the last month, and its most recent news back in early May was to do with annual general meeting voting results. The company’s uptick in value could be due to the increased value of gold.

Speaking of value, Teranga was trading at C$3.67 last Friday, up by 16.88 percent for the week.

Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel in a responsible way for batteries used in electric vehicles, with its primary asset being the Tamarack nickel-copper–cobalt project in Minnesota.

The company’s most recent news was on June 3, it announced the identification of a highly conductive anomaly at Tamarack.

On the TSX last week, Talon was trading at C$0.195, a gain of 14.71 percent over the week.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.