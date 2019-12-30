5 Top TSXV Stocks of 2019

The top gainers on the TSXV in 2019 were Amex Exploration, Aftermath Silver, Blackrock Gold, Teuton Resources and MacDonald Mines Exploration.









At the end of the last full week of trading on the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) in 2019, the exchange was at 563.5 points — up from 546.6 on the Friday before.

Through 2019 the TSXV was on a ride, starting the year at 571 points before rising through Q1 to peak at 641.21 in late March. It then trended downwards for the remainder of the year to bottom out at 522.47 in late November. Since then, it’s been dragging itself back upwards.

Before we get back to the exchange, gold spent the last few days of the year headed upwards, reaching back above US$1,500 an ounce, while copper tried to stay above US$2.80 a pound.

As the trade war between the US and China thundered on, silver, a metal that enjoyed a lot of time in the limelight due to its precious metal status, never cracked US$20 an ounce over the year, reaching as high as US$19.57 — still a three year peak.

Below are the five top TSXV gainers for the year, with the list dominated by gold and silver companies:

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX )

Aftermath Silver (TSXV: AAG )

Blackrock Gold (TSXV: BRC )

Teuton Resources (TSXV: TUO )

MacDonald Mines Exploration (TSXV:BMK)

Read on to find out about highlights for each company through the year.

Amex Exploration

Year-to-date gain: 557.14 percent; current price: C$1.38

Amex Exploration is a gold exploration company with four assets in Quebec and Ontario: Perron, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Eastmain River and Gowan.

Amex was one of the many Canadian juniors that drew the attention of Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott in 2019, and the investor is estimated to own 14.2 percent of Amex shares after a C$8 million private placement that included a strategic investment from Sprott.

Amex performed drilling programs throughout its portfolio during 2019 with a particular focus on Perron, which was the subject of a slew of drill updates throughout the year, including what the company has called its most significant drill program to date.

Gains came mainly at the start of the year, with the company for the most part holding onto its value.

Aftermath Silver

Year-to-date gain: 553.85 percent; current price: C$0.425

Canadian junior Aftermath Silver is a Chile-focused company with two silver projects in the Latin American jurisdiction. Its Challacollo project was purchased from Mandalay Resources (TSXV:MND) in August 2018, and its Cachinal project was bought from Apogee Opportunities in June of the same year.

Aftermath spent 2019 raising funds and securing financing for the two projects, including a private placement featuring a C$2.98 million investment from Sprott in mid-November, making it the second company on this list to gain the investor’s attention in 2019.

Aftermath was valued at around C$0.90 for the first half of the year before beginning its ascendency in mid-July to reach C$0.425 at the end of the year — a five-year high.

Blackrock Gold

Year-to-date gain: 475 percent; current price: C$0.23

Blackrock Gold is a gold-focused company and has assets in Nevada. Its Silver Cloud flagship property is located near the Hollister mine, which is owned and operated by Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Blackrock has spent the year preparing a drill program for Silver Cloud, which last saw activity 15 years ago as a Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) asset. The company secured its drill permits in August and set about drilling soon after.

Activity at Silver Cloud coincided with much of the company’s share price movement through 2019. While it ticked upwards between May and August, it peaked in early September at C$0.35 following the permitting, slid down afterwards and has maintained its value at around C$0.23 since then.

Teuton Resources

Year-to-date gain: 410 percent; current price: C$0.51

Canadian prospect generator Teuton Resources has more than 30 properties in Northern British Columbia in the Golden Triangle area.

The company saw its share price rocket in mid-August following an update on option agreements for four properties — news that saw Teuton bag itself the position of top gainer on the TSXV that week.

Teuton fell away from the gains it made around mid-August, when it peaked for the year at C$0.63. It almost undid all the ground it gained by falling to C$0.26, but has been on the up since late November.

MacDonald Mines Exploration

Year-to-date gain: 320 percent; current price: C$0.105

Macdonald Mines Exploration is focused on precious metals exploration in Ontario, where it has a 100 percent interest in the SPJ property.

The company has been busily drilling away at SPJ over the course of 2019, with updates coming thick and fast all the way up to the end of the year.

The company’s gains in 2019 peaked in early October at C$0.20 before falling away, though MacDonald’s near end of December value of C$0.11 put it 320 percent above its January 2 starting value of C$0.03.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.