5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Amex Hits High-grade Gold

The top-gaining stocks on the TSXV last week were VanadiumCorp, Saturn Oil and Gas, Amex Exploration, Mkango Resources and Aurcana.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose by 1.82 points last Friday (September 20) to reach 586.04 — an increase of 0.31 percent for the day.

Last week, news was all about Saudi Arabia and the mystery of who was responsible for the attack that took 5 percent of global oil production offline, with the US, Iran and everyone else with a vested interest in Middle Eastern oil weighing in.

In commodities besides oil, gold was floating around US$1,500 an ounce — down from its recent highs, but still up for the week, while copper, zinc and nickel all fell as the week wore on.

In Toronto, the junior miners that were on the rise on the TSXV were operating in many different commodities, as you can see below:

VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV: VRB )

Saturn Oil and Gas (TSXV: SOIL )

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX )

Mkango Resources (TSXV: MKA )

Aurcana (TSXV: AUN )

Here’s a look at the top five performing stocks in the resources and energy sectors on the TSXV.

VanadiumCorp Resource

VanadiumCorp Resource is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing the supply chain for vanadium-based energy storage and emerging technologies that utilize vanadium. It has vanadium assets in Quebec, Canada: the Lac Doré project and the Iron-T project.

Last week, the company posted a corporate update, announcing on Wednesday (September 18) that it has appointed a new chief technology officer. Earlier in September, the company launched an 8,500 meter infill and extension drilling program at Lac Doré.

On the TSXV, the company was trading up by 33.33 percent by the end of last week at C$0.06.

Saturn Oil and Gas

Calgary-based Saturn Oil and Gas is an energy company focused on low-risk, undervalued assets, with assets in Saskatchewan.

While the company hasn’t put out any news in September, at the end of August it released its Q2 results, reporting record production of 85 barrels per day — an increase of 426 percent year-on-year.

On the TSXV, Saturn Oil and Gas was trading at C$0.15, an increase of 25 percent on the week prior.

Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration is a gold company with its sights set on Quebec, where it has interests in four assets.

Amex posted news last week, announcing on Thursday (September 19) that it has intersected high-grade gold at the Gratien gold zone of its Perron project on the border with Ontario, with results of up to 16.48 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 14.6 meters, including 315.4 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 102.96 g/t gold over 0.7 meters.

The company was trading at C$1.21 by the end of last week, an increase of 19.8 percent.

Mkango Resources

Mkango holds 100 percent interests in two prospecting licenses in Malawi, where the Canadian company is exploring for rare earth elements.

Recent news from the company was corporate, but close to the ground when it comes to exploration, with the appointment of a lead engineer for the Songwe Hill rare earths project feasibility study on September 9.

Mkango was trading up 17.65 percent through last week, reaching C$0.10 by Friday.

Aurcana

Aurcana is a silver-focused company with interests in the Revenue-Virginius mine in Colorado, which it is focusing on bringing back to production, and the Shafter silver project in Texas, which is on care and maintenance, but fully updated with permitting and with a revised preliminary economic assessment.

Aurcana’s most recent news was from September 3, when it closed on a private placement that raised C$8.92 million; proceeds will go towards Revenue-Virginius.

On the TSXV, Aurcana was trading at C$0.34 last Friday, up 17.24 percent over the previous week.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

