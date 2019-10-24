Seahawk Ventures Inc. 2019 Exploration Drilling Program Commenced

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) is pleased to inform shareholders on the company’s exploration activities in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining and Bonterra Resources continue to report impressive high grade gold intersections from their ongoing diamond drill programs









Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) (“Seahawk”) is pleased to inform shareholders on the company’s exploration activities in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining and Bonterra Resources continue to report impressive high grade gold intersections from their ongoing diamond drill programs

The 2019 Seahawk Exploration Drilling Program has commenced to evaluate our Urban-Barry properties. This drill evaluation will be a phase 1 program to follow up on priority geophysical and geological targets that have been previously identified during prospecting programs and geophysical surveys.

It is planned that the drill program will concentrate on the Touchdown and Blitz properties where the Road showing (Touchdown) and the Bella showing (Blitz) returned economic Au grades in grab samples. The Mystery and Xtra Point properties will also be drill evaluated.

It is anticipated the diamond drill program will involve 2,300 meters of NQ sized drill core across all the properties.

To date, the 2019 Seahawk Ventures Inc. exploration program has discovered a new showing on the Blitz Property, extended the Road showing on the Touchdown Property and revealed the initial geology/geophysical/mineralization environments on the Skyfall Property.

We are encouraged with the encouraging results to date of the continuing 2019 exploration program and look forward to positive results from this Phase 1 Drill Evaluation Program.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is now the 2nd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of the five mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

