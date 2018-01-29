Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Ryan Irvine, president and CEO of KeyStone Financial, explained how to choose small-cap stocks, noting that his firm evaluates about 3,500 companies per year to find “the best growth and value-type small-cap stocks.”

Irvine said the list of companies gets narrowed down to between 10 to 12 “individual gems” every year for KeyStone’s clients. While the firm doesn’t focus primarily on resource companies, he noted that investors can “play an uptick in gold through a company called Dynacor (TSX:DNG).”

Irvine said the company’s share price could go to around $3 in 2018, up from its current price of $1.80. “That would be a tremendous return and a way to play the gold market, which is different from just buying a resource exploration play or even a producer that has single-mine exposure,” he said.

He also highlighted technology licensing company Sylogist (TSXV:SYZ) for its “consistent track record of growth — compound annual growth in terms of revenue is over the last five years about 29 percent.” Irvine said the company has no debt, and upped its dividend in 2018. He added, “we think that it has 40 percent upside from where the shares are trading this year.”

His advice for investors building a portfolio involves a strategy called “focused diversification.” That means picking 10 to 12 stocks from varying sectors, and buying them over the course of a year. Overall that equates to buying one to two stocks per month.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Shaw, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.