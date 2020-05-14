Renforth Commences Metallurgical Testing on New Alger Gold Project

Renforth Resources is pleased to announce that SGS Lakefield has been retained to determine the basic metallurgical response of a sample from New Alger’s Discovery Veins









Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF) (WKN – A2H9TN) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that SGS Lakefield has been retained to determine the basic metallurgical response of a sample from New Alger’s Discovery Veins to standard processing for the recovery of contained gold and silver through tests which will include Head analysis, Mineralogy, Bond index test, Gravity separation and Cyanide leaching on gravity tailing. The sample which has been submitted for analysis is approximately 30kg of reject material from channels cut by Renforth in the largest historic blast area on the Discovery Veins.

“Undertaking this metallurgical work is the first step towards our goal of taking a mini-bulk sample from the Discovery Veins and having that sample custom-milled, hopefully recovering saleable metals and creating some cash flow. There are many steps in this process but it is definitely exciting to take the first one” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

About the Discovery Veins

Renforth discovered a system of gold in quartz veining on surface located on high ground approximately 250m south of the main shaft of the former Thompson-Cadillac mine on the Cadillac Break at New Alger. Renforth sampled their discovery over ~500m, running parallel to the Cadillac Break, and stripped ~275m of this mineralization. Existing geophysics demonstrate anomalies co-incident with the Discovery Veins which extend further than the known 500m, which have no yet been tested. The Discovery Veins are the central of 3 identified gold occurences in the Pontiac sediments south of the mine, and were the original discovery site for the New Alger property in 1924. The stripping of the Discovery Veins revealed that several locations were blasted in the past, documentation reveals that in the 1930s a cross-cut was first drilled and then tunneled to the south from the 300 foot level of the main shaft, once the Discovery Veins were reached there was some development to the west, no records regarding sampling exist. Renforth has carried out thin-section analyses of the Discovery Veins, which demonstrates similarity to the main mineralization in the Piché volcanics in the main area, in the 2019 drill program Renforth achieved gold results as deep as 120m on the Discovery Veins, during the process of building the April 2020 resource estimate for New Alger it was demonstrated that the Discovery Veins are, like the Piché mineralization, steeply dipping and almost vertical. The current resource estimate envisages two small pits on the Discovery Veins at present, over a portion of the stripped area. Renforth has observed a fault bisecting the Discovery Veins which is currently interpreted to continue to the Cadillac Break, this requires additional investigation.

Technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 – 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec Properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Renforth Resources (CSE:RFR) for an Investor Presentation.

Source