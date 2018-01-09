Radisson Mining Resources Announces Additional Results from Drill Program at O’Brien Gold Project

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV:RDS) announced additional results from the 21,800-meter drilling program completed in 2017 at the O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault (“LLC”) in Quebec, Canada.

Highlights are as follows:

• Hole OB-17-55 intersected 11.8 g/t Au over 2.4 m and 6.9 g/t Au over 7.1 m within 3.9 g/t Au over 21.4 m at depth of 261.6 m and 275.9 m respectively on the 36E zone. • Today’s results are from 2,259 m of drilling (6 drill holes), assays are currently pending from approximately 2,834 m of drilling (11 drill holes). • Resource growth potential highlighted by the 31,800 m of drilling completed on 36E, Kewagama and Vintage zone north of the O’Brien deposit since 2016. • Resource estimate update underway at O’Brien. The company expects to publish results from the updated resource estimate during the first quarter of 2018. • Historical drill core re-logging and assaying ongoing on 36E where 28 shallow historical drill holes were selected re-logged and sent for assaying.

Mario Bouchard, president and CEO, commented:

Current results continue to demonstrate strong mineralization continuity and resource growth potential on both 36E and Kewagama zones. The fact that we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization within wider lower-grade halo at various depths is encouraging. The re-log and assaying program of shallower historical drill holes represents a game changing opportunity for the expansion of the O’Brien deposit moving forward. We are also excited about the second phase exploration-drilling program well underway on the Vintage Zone. The drilling program should deliver more insight on the potential of the new zone identified a few meters north of the deposit in 2017.

Click here to read the full Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV:RDS) press release.