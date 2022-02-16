Mineral reserves increase 2.7 million gold oz. year-over-year to 32.6 million gold oz. La Coipa starts commissioning, increases production estimate by 45% and mine life to early 2026 Kinross Gold Corporation today provided updates on its development projects, exploration program and its estimated mineral reserves and resources. Development project highlights: Tasiast 24k: Project proceeding on schedule to reach ...

K:CA,KGC