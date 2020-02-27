Noble Announces New CUSIP Number and Receipt of Final Exchange Approval of Arrangement

Noble announced that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its plan of arrangement with Canada Nickel Company Inc.









Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel”). The Arrangement took effect at 12:01 am on February 25, 2020.

Under the Arrangement, approximately 10,000,000 shares of Canada Nickel are being distributed to the parties who were common shareholders of Noble at the time of the Arrangement. (See Noble’s news release of February 25, 2020 for further details.) As a result of the Arrangement, the CUSIP number for the common shares of NOB will be changed to 65506N101 effective as of the opening of business on February 27, 2020.

Noble is also please to report that the shares of Canada Nickel have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CNC”, with trading expected to commence on February 27, 2020. Said H. Vance White, President and CEO of Noble: “We congratulate management of Canada Nickel on obtaining their listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Noble and its shareholders have been looking forward to this achievement, and we recognize that tremendous efforts and resources have been dedicated to this project for some time. We will be watching, with great anticipation, as Canada Nickel and its exploration of the Crawford Nickel project develop.”

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

