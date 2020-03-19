Message from Great Bear Resources Regarding COVID-19

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GBR) today reported that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, new operational procedures have been implemented across the Company.









Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Great Bear”, TSXV: GBR) today reported that in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, new operational procedures have been implemented across the Company to protect the health of its workforce and their local communities, while facilitating ongoing execution of its fully funded $21 million exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, “Drilling continues at our flagship Dixie project. We have implemented comprehensive new operational procedures designed to limit the risk of infectious transmission, which should allow exploration to proceed in the safest manner possible. Great Bear does not operate a camp and is benefitting from the logistical advantages of the Dixie project’s location adjacent to the highway just outside of Red Lake Ontario. We rely heavily on local labour and service providers and would like to thank our exploration partners at Rimini Exploration and Consulting Ltd., Wabuskang and Lac Seul First Nations, and Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd. for their efforts to continue with safe operations during this difficult time. Under current Federal and Provincial government guidelines, we anticipate being able to continue the current drill program throughout 2020 and into 2021 and do not require additional funding for this work.”

COVID-19 mitigation measures include:

Vancouver office staff are now working from home until government advisories change.

Only crew members that reside in Red Lake or within a safe driving distance are currently working on site.

Commercial airline flights for project staff are suspended until travel advisories are modified or lifted.

Crews are being monitored for symptoms of illness and asked to self-isolate for 14 days in the event symptoms are detected.

Extra cleaning measures have been implemented on site.

Separate work facilities are already in place and will facilitate maintenance of appropriate personal spaces while on site.

Separated crew accommodations are in place.

Crews will avoid taking public transit prior to and while on rotation.

Crew members will avoid external social gatherings in compliance with government requirements.

External assay labs have taken additional sample cleaning precautions.

The Company will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and will continue to act proactively to protect the health of its workforce.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 300 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chris Taylor”

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statement

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties’ reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Great Bear undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

