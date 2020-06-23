Gold

Investing News
.

Gold Standard Files Mineral Resource Estimate for the Virgin Deposit at the Lewis Project

- June 23rd, 2020

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX:GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) has filed its technical report entitled “Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lewis Project, Ladner County, Nevada USA”, on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX:GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) has filed its technical report entitled “Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lewis Project, Ladner County, Nevada USA”, on SEDAR and the Company’s website. This report was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and has an effective date of May 1, 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Standard,

“Jonathan Awde”

Jonathan Awde, President and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan Awde
President
Tel: 604-669-5702
Email: info@goldstandardv.com
Website: www.goldstandardv.com

Source

World Gold Forum 2020 report cover
 

World Gold Forum 2020: Gold and COVID-19

  
Discover what experts at this year’s virtual World Gold Forum see coming for the gold sector amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
 

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Turquoise Hill Continues Rise

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×