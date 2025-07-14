Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling

Download the PDF here.

kalgoorlie gold miningkal:auasx:kalprecious metals investinggold investingGold Investing
KAL:AU
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields

Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed

Download the PDF here.

Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Gold Resources (TSXV:CAN)

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") invites investors to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A.

CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Price Drivers Stacking Up, Any Pullback a Chance to Buy

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on gold.

He also discusses the opportunity in gold stocks, saying that while as a group they're up 55 percent in last year, valuation metrics are lower than they were two years ago.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Related News

Resource Investing

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

rare earth investing

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Precious Metals Investing

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

tungsten investing

Almonty Shares Rise on Nasdaq Debut Amid US Push to Secure Tungsten Supply

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company UraEx Resources Commences Summer 2025 Drilling Program at South Dufferin Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ESE SUBMISSION

×