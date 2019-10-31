Gitennes to Drill Deepest Hole at Snowbird High Grade Gold Project as Part of Phase III Diamond Drill Programme

Gitennes Exploration announces that as part of its Phase III diamond drilling on its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project, a 400 metre hole will be drilled.









Gitennes Exploration Inc. (“Gitennes” or the “Company”) – (TSXV:GIT, OTC:GILXF) announces that as part of its Phase III diamond drilling on its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project located near Fort St. James, British Columbia a 400 metre hole will be drilled at the Main Zone. The 400 metre hole will be the tenth hole drilled in the Phase III programme and will be the deepest hole drilled on the Snowbird Project by any operator. The average vertical depth from surface of the drilling at Snowbird to date has been approximately 75 metres and all drilling has been oriented in roughly the same direction. Hole 10 is designed to target the structure and mineralization approximately 300 metres vertically below surface and will be drilled below the Main Vein Adit that had the following historical sampling:

Readers are cautioned that a “qualified person” (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

In addition to the adit sampling, Hole 10 will be drilled below the following Main Zone holes:

Except for holes SB17-04 and SB18-06 readers are cautioned that a “qualified person” (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon

Hole 10 will be drilled in an orientation that is 180 degrees to that of almost all previous drilling and at an inclination that will attempt to keep the hole within the altered ultramafic unit and test for gold mineralization in quartz veins which are predominantly hosted within 10 metres of the footwall contact between the overlying mudstone and the altered ultramafic. The hole could effectively extend the depth of the high grade mineralization at the Main Zone by up to 200 to 300 metres.

The Phase III drilling is progressing well and based on targets defined by Gitennes for the programme the drilling has been able to intersect quartz-carbonate veins in several of the holes at projected depths including an 8.5 metre interval in one hole. Drilling proximal to the historic Main Vein Adit has increased understanding of the geology and structural controls for mineralization at Snowbird. To date, Gitennes has shipped 314 drill core samples, along with check reference inserts to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC for assaying.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin Rensby (P.Geo.), technical adviser to the Company who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

