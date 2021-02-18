Gambier Gold to settle $25,000 debt with shares

Gambier Gold Corp. announces that it has reached an agreement with Rudolf Wahl an arm’s length credit to settle an aggregate of $25,000 in debt owed by the Company to the Creditor.









Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) (the “Company”) announces that it has reached an agreement (the “Debt Settlement”) with Rudolf Wahl an arm’s length credit (the “Creditor”) to settle an aggregate of $25,000 in debt owed by the Company to the Creditor. The Creditor has agreed to convert the indebtedness into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.16667 per Common share, subject to receipt of the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. It is expected that, subject to receipt of the requisite approvals, the Company will issue 150,000 Common Shares to the Creditor. The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

