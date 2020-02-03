Three gold-rich West African nations go to the polls later in 2020, so INN had a chat with Charles Dumbrille to get an update for investors.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Burkina Faso, where a Canadian miner lost his life last year, the security situation has continued to decline into 2020, according to Charles Dumbrille of In-D-Tel International.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Dumbrille was giving his appraisal of the situation in West Africa as three gold-focused jurisdictions head into elections later in the year.

He noted that, although Burkina Faso has an election scheduled for November, “(The) big question is will they be able to keep that date?”

Dumbrille explained that unrest in neighboring Mali could well be repeated, and for Burkina Faso, where turmoil is moving into the south and the east of the country, mining companies that until now could boast they operated in areas without violence could find their luck running out.

Another country Dumbrille talked about was Ghana, “a good kid in a rough neighborhood,” that has a well-known reputation for being a mining-friendly jurisdiction with plenty of opportunity in the gold space despite its geography.

The upcoming presidential election there will likely be beneficial for mining regardless of who wins, according to Dumbrille.

“The policies (the incumbent president) have in place are quite strong for the country to continue on.”

The challenger for the presidency is a former president. “(He) wants to be looking at regulating illegal mining in the country, which is a big issue, especially for the big producers that have had to stop projects with illegal mining on these concessions and disrupting the situation.”

The third and final West African nation Dumbrille talked about was Cote d’Ivoire, which is a messier picture because the incumbent is challenging constitutional changes and due to an exiled opposition leader with military backing who has an arrest warrant out for him.

Finally, Dumbrille offered his thoughts on how investors can protect themselves in 2020 as Iran and the US clash, and offered an update on the situation in Libya, where oil continues to be produced.

Watch the full interview above for Dumbrille’s analysis on political developments around the world and how investors can carry out proper due diligence. Click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.