Brixton Metals Expands its Atlin Gold Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 100% interest in five mining claims for 2,740 hectares in the Atlin Camp of British Columbia. Brixton will acquire the properties by issuing the sellers an aggregate of 50,000 common shares and $10,000 in cash consideration (subject to acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange). The claims are subject to a 1% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) where Brixton holds the right to purchase the NSR for $1M.

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are excited to build upon our extensive land package as we consolidate mineral lands in the productive Atlin gold camp. We believe the camp has district-scale potential for intrusion related gold deposits and orogenic Barkerville style gold veins.”

About the Atlin Gold Project

The wholly-owned 586 square kilometer Atlin project is located in Northwest British Columbia east from the town of Atlin. The property is easily accessible by road and helicopter. The Atlin placer camp covers an area of 50km by 50km where placer gold is found in most of the drainages. Spruce Creek, within the Atlin gold camp, holds the provincial record for the largest gold nugget, weighing 2.6 kilograms or 85 ounces, BCGS Paper 2017-1, p.179-193, and arguably the largest in Canada. In 2017, Brixton sampled up to 293 g/t Au from vein material at the LD showing.

Brixton’s extensive land position covers both Surprise Lake batholith and favourable sedimentary rocks of the Cache Creek terrane. The Company’s plan is to conduct property scale exploration work to generate drill targets.

More information about Brixton’s Atlin Gold Project can be found at: www.brixtonmetals.com/properties/atlin-gold-project/

Mr. Sorin Posescu, P. Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has reviewed and approved this news release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals Corporation is a gold-silver exploration & developing company focused in Canada and USA. Brixton wholly owns 4 projects. The advanced stage Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA is a past producer of direct ship ore. Two district scale gold projects, “Thorn (Golden Triangle)” and “Atlin” in British Columbia, Canada, have generated excellent results to date. Lastly, two past producing high-grade silver-cobalt mines, the Langis and Hudson Bay projects, are brownfield projects with excellent infrastructure and are located in Ontario, Canada. The Langis and Hudson Bay mines produced at 25 and 123 opt silver, respectively. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects.

Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact Mitchell Smith:

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

