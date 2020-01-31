At this year’s VRIC, INN sat down with Brien Lundin, editor of the Gold Newsletter, to ask him about the current state of the precious metals market.









With gold prices increasing year-to-date, many resource investors are looking for the best way to play their cards this season.

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, the Investing News Network sat down with Brien Lundin, editor of the Gold Newsletter, to ask him about the current state of the precious metals market.

“2020, I think it is going to be a good year for the juniors. I think we are in the midst of a new year’s rally for the metals. I think the juniors will carry along with that,” he said. “We are in a bullish set up for gold and silver right now; we have probably at least a couple more months of that, and the juniors will benefit from that.”

The precious metals space has seen different factors impacting prices, from geopolitical tensions to the US-China trade deal.

“Investors are finding excuses to buy (gold) rather than reasons to sell. They are interpreting new information in a bullish manner. That is really a strong hallmark of a bull market,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming US election, Lundin said he doesn’t expect it to affect gold that much.

“Unless it looks like the Democratic side of the ticket starts to gain ground, especially if (one) of the left candidates like Bernie Sanders wins a nomination, I think that would be good for gold, but I don’t see that happening,” he said.

Lundin also talked about prices in 2020, what investors should be paying attention to when investing in junior mining and the companies he likes right now.

Watch the video above for more of Lundin’s thoughts on gold and precious metals investing in 2020. You can also click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

