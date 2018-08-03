Uranium Participation Reports Net Assets of C$592.6-million

In the announcement the Toronto-based uranium producer estimated net assets to be C592.6 million or C$4.29 per share.











Uranium Participation Corporation (TSX:U) has released a report outlining it estimated net asset value as of July 31, 2018. In the announcement the Toronto-based uranium producer estimated net assets to be C592.6 million or C$4.29 per share.

As quoted from the press release:

As at July 31, 2018, UPC’s uranium investment portfolio consisted of the following:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except quantity amounts) Quantity Fair Value Investments in Uranium: Uranium oxide in concentrates (“U 3 O 8 “) 14,159,354 lbs $ 473,683 Uranium hexafluoride (“UF 6 “) 1,117,230 KgU $ 111,254 $ 584,937 U 3 O 8 fair value1 per pound: – In Canadian dollars1 $ 33.45 – In United States dollars $ 25.70 UF 6 fair value1 per KgU: – In Canadian dollars1 $ 99.58 – In United States dollars $ 76.50

On the last trading day of July 2018, the common shares of UPC closed on the TSX at a value of C$4.42, which represents a 3.03 percent premium to the net asset value of C$4.29 per share. On May 22, 2018, UPC announced a bought-deal equity offering of 4,880,000 common shares, at a price of C$4.10 per share, for gross proceeds of C$20,008,000, with an overallotment option of an additional 732,000 common shares at C$4.10 per share. The offering was completed on May 31, 2018 and the overallotment option was fully exercised. Accordingly, UPC issued 5,612,000 common shares for total gross proceeds of C$23,009,200. The proceeds of the offering are being used by UPC to fund purchases of U 3 O 8 and/or UF 6 and for general corporate purposes.

Click here to view the full announcement