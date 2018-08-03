Uranium

Investing News

Uranium Participation Reports Net Assets of C$592.6-million

- August 3rd, 2018

In the announcement the Toronto-based uranium producer estimated net assets to be C592.6 million or C$4.29 per share.  

Uranium Participation Corporation (TSX:U) has released a report outlining it estimated net asset value as of July 31, 2018. In the announcement the Toronto-based uranium producer estimated net assets to be C592.6 million or C$4.29 per share.

As quoted from the press release:

As at July 31, 2018, UPC’s uranium investment portfolio consisted of the following:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except quantity amounts)

Quantity

Fair Value

Investments in Uranium:

Uranium oxide in concentrates (“U3O8“) 

  14,159,354  lbs

$

473,683

Uranium hexafluoride (“UF6“) 

    1,117,230  KgU

$

111,254

$

584,937

U3O8 fair value1 per pound:

– In Canadian dollars1

$

33.45

– In United States dollars

$

25.70

UF6 fair value1 per KgU:

– In Canadian dollars1

$

99.58

– In United States dollars

$

76.50

 

On the last trading day of July 2018, the common shares of UPC closed on the TSX at a value of C$4.42, which represents a 3.03 percent premium to the net asset value of C$4.29 per share.

On May 22, 2018, UPC announced a bought-deal equity offering of 4,880,000 common shares, at a price of C$4.10 per share, for gross proceeds of C$20,008,000, with an overallotment option of an additional 732,000 common shares at C$4.10 per share. The offering was completed on May 31, 2018 and the overallotment option was fully exercised. Accordingly, UPC issued 5,612,000 common shares for total gross proceeds of C$23,009,200. The proceeds of the offering are being used by UPC to fund purchases of U3O8 and/or UF6 and for general corporate purposes.

Click here to view the full announcement

uranium free industry report

Looking for Uranium Stocks?
Find a list in our new uranium outlook report!


Related posts

Mount Polley Unionized Workers Return to Work
AsiaBaseMetals Releases Update on Gnome Zinc Project
Midland Signs a Partnership Agreement With the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund
Arianne Moves Closer to Downstream Phosphoric Acid Facility

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *