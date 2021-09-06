5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Uranium Price Rises, Stocks Follow

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Fission Uranium, Mega Uranium, Global Atomic, Forsys Metals and Laramide Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (September 3), trading at 20,809.25 by midday. It closed the five day period at 20,819.98.

Commodities prices pushed mining stocks up, which supported gains for the index.

On Friday, gold and silver climbed following a US jobs report that came in well below expectations. Meanwhile, uranium saw a price surge to a six year high, with junior mining stocks also going up.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium is a resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

Last Tuesday (August 31), Fission published results from its summer resource upgrade drill program. The company saw its share price go up by 37.04 percent last week to reach C$0.74.

2. Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium is focused on uranium properties in Canada and Australia. The company also has a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of the company increased 34.04 percent to end at C$0.31.

3. Global Atomic

Global Atomic is advancing the large, high-grade Dasa uranium deposit in the Republic of Niger. In addition, the company has a share of the Befesa Silvermet zinc concentrate production facility in Turkey.

Last week, shares of Global Atomic increased 30.88 percent to end the period at C$3.73.

4. Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals is focused on developing uranium projects on the African continent. Currently the explorer owns the Norasa project, which includes the fully permitted Valencia uranium project, and it is also developing the Namibplaas uranium project; both are in Namibia.

Shares of Forsys Metals increased 30.67 percent last week, trading at C$0.98 by the end of the period.

5. Laramide Resources

Uranium company Laramide Resources owns several projects in the US and Australia, including the Churchrock and Crowpoint in situ recovery projects. The miner is also advancing its Utah-based La Sal project and its La Jara Mesa asset in New Mexico.

Laramide Resources did not release any company news last week, but nevertheless saw its share price increase 30.39 percent to hit C$0.67.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

