Kinetiko Energy: Developing South Africa’s Largest Onshore Natural Gas Resource Solution

Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) is an onshore gas exploration and development company targeting the commercialisation of shallow conventional gas resources in South Africa’s Mpumalanga Province. Its exploration assets are strategically located near ageing coal-fired power stations and existing energy infrastructure, enabling Kinetiko to deliver gas to a domestic market grappling with persistent power shortages and seeking cleaner, more reliable alternatives to coal-based electricity.
The company has secured its first gas reserves with strong economic potential and has announced 6 Tcf of 2C contingent resources, creating a substantial onshore gas project with considerable growth potential. Kinetiko is advancing a phased development plan through Project Alpha, supported by a binding Joint Development Agreement with FFS Refiners. The management team combines extensive local operational knowledge, capital markets expertise, and decades of experience in energy and infrastructure, positioning Kinetiko to transition from explorer to gas producer.
Location of the company’s exploration rights adjacent to energy infrastructure
The Brakfontein gas project is Kinetiko Energy’s most advanced gas field in South Africa. Situated in Mpumalanga Province, it consists of a cluster of seven shallow conventional gas wells strategically located near existing energy infrastructure and key power demand centres.
Company Highlights
- Advancing a world-class onshore gas project with 6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of 2C contingent resources and maiden gas reserves with positive economics
- Strong extended flow test results from production test wells at Brakfontein, with methane purity exceeding 98.5 percent
- Additional exploration acreage to grow current contingent resources and reserves
- Binding Joint Development Agreement with FFS Refiners to co-develop a staged LNG project, starting with a 5,000-tonne-per-annum (tpa) pilot plant
- Located in South Africa’s primary power-producing region, close to existing infrastructure and major demand centres
- Clear pathway from exploration to production, supported by recent funding, reserve certification work and production right applications
8h
7h
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it will be increasing the size of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
06 February
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds to be used to Accelerate Procurement and Component Assembly for Demonstration Facility Deployment in IcelandSyntholene Energy CORP. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
05 February
Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (February 5, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that nine Indigenous community land titles have been formally granted to Indigenous communities in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia, following a... Keep Reading...
05 February
Syntholene Energy Corp Strengthens Advisory Board with Former COO of Icelandair Jens Thordarson
Mr. Thordarson brings two decades of expertise in operations, infrastructure development, and large-scale business transformation in the aviation industrySyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the nomination of Jens... Keep Reading...
04 February
The Future of Aviation is Synthetic: Syntholene CEO Highlights Growing Demand for E-Fuel
The global aviation industry is entering a period of rapid transition as airlines seek low-carbon fuel alternatives that meet both performance and regulatory demands. It’s a market Syntholene Energy (TSXV:ESAF,OTCQB:SYNTF) is aiming to supply through its breakthrough synthetic fuel, or... Keep Reading...
