5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Fission Uranium Up Over 20 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower last Friday (September 10) and was trading at 20,717.51 by midday. It closed the period at 20,635.88.

The index recorded a weekly loss despite a bounce in oil stocks.

Gold and silver were also on course for a weekly decline last Friday, as uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline had many market participants waiting on the sidelines.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium is a resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

Last Tuesday (September 7), the company released scintilometer results from summer metallurgical and geotechnical testwork drilling on the R840W zone at Patterson Lake South. The company saw its share price go up by 21.79 percent last week to reach C$0.95.

2. i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold holds a portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in Nevada, US. i-80 was created as a spinout of Premier Gold Mines’ US assets after Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) bought Premier.

Last Tuesday, gold producer i-80 announced plans to acquire the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits, including certain processing facilities, to create a Nevada mining complex. The company expects to close the purchase of the Lone Tree complex and the Ruby Hill project in H2 of this year. It is also advancing an underground development program for its 100 percent owned Granite Creek project, and intends to move forward at the McCoy-Cove property.

Last week, shares of the company increased 21.48 percent to end at C$3.28.

3. Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Last Tuesday, the company announced that its joint venture partner in Colombia, Monte Águila, is assuming operatorship of the Anza project. Monte Águila is a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).

Over the five day period, shares of Orosur Mining increased 21.31 percent to end the week at C$0.37.

4. SouthGobi Resources

Integrated coal supplier SouthGobi Resources is focused on its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi mine, the closest coal mine to China, located 46 kilometers north of the China-Mongolia border.

The company also holds mining and exploration licenses for other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi province of Mongolia.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of SouthGobi Resources increased 18.75 percent, and were trading at C$0.28 by the end of the week.

5. Touchstone Exploration

Calgary-based Touchstone Exploration is an upstream oil and gas company focused on the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, where it has been producing since 2010.

Last week, Touchstone did not release any news, but saw shares increase 1.62 percent to C$18.25.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Fission Uranium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.