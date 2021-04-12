5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Fission Uranium Up on Drill Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Xanadu Mines, SolGold, Orosur Mining, Fission Uranium and Black Iron.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended last week higher at 19,227.21. The rise was its fifth consecutive week of gains, spurred on by optimism around a faster economic recovery.

On Friday (April 9), prices for gold and silver slipped as the US dollar strengthened, while copper was trading above US$9,000 per tonne again.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Xanadu Mines

ASX- and TSX-listed Xanadu Mines is a copper and gold exploration company with several advanced exploration projects in Mongolia. The company’s flagship is the Kharmagtai project.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares increased 23.08 percent to end at C$0.08.

2. SolGold

SolGold is engaged in the discovery and definition of world-class copper-gold deposits. It is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador, and also has projects in Australia and Solomon Islands.

Last Thursday (April 8), the company provided an update on its prefeasibility study for the Alpala copper-gold porphyry project on the Cascabel concession in Northern Ecuador. Last week, shares of the company increased 21.05 percent to end at C$0.46.

3. Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Orosur Mining increased 20.97 percent to end the week at C$0.37.

4. Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium is a resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property in Canada’s Athabasca Basin.

Last Wednesday (April 7), the company announced results from the first 2021 drill programs at its project. Shares of Fission Uranium were up 20 percent, trading at C$0.66 by the end of the period.

5. Black Iron

Toronto-based Black Iron is focused on advancing its 100 percent owned Shymanivske project, located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine, to production.

Black Iron did not release any company news last week, but still saw its share price increase 19.28 percent to C$0.49.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Fission Uranium is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.