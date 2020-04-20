Azincourt Energy Announces Closing of Private Placement

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) has completed a non-brokered private placement of C$150,000.









Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt” or the “Company”; TSXV: AAZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 3,000,000 Units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$150,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share until April 20, 2025 at a price of C$0.07 per common share.

In accordance with securities legislation, all securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 21, 2020.

Azincourt will apply the gross proceeds of the Offering to advance the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.

Final closing of this Offering is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

