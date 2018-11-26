5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Marksmen Energy Up on Operational Update

Last week, Fiore Gold, Karmin Exploration, Arrow Exploration, Marksmen Energy and Inventus Mining made the list of top gainers on the TSXV.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell slightly on Friday (November 23), losing 1.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 601.34.

News last week didn’t stray far from where it’s been since the trade war begun: base metals are languishing and precious metals are mirroring the US dollar.

It’s also looking like the trade war is increasingly unlikely to end anytime soon, as the US and China took the ‘cooperation’ out of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last weekend by sniping at each other and scuttling any joint statements as they couldn’t agree on anything.

Learn to invest in the oil & gas industry See our report for valuable information Give me my free report!

With all that in mind, here the Investing News Network has taken a gander at junior’s on the Toronto Venture Exchange to see which company has gained the most value last week. Without further ado here they are:

Fiore Gold (TSXV: F )

Karmin Exploration (TSXV: KAR )

Arrow Exploration (TSXV: AXL )

Marksmen Energy (TSXV: MAH )

Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS )

Scroll down to read a little about what each company has been up to.

Fiore Gold

Precious metals-focused Fiore Gold has producing and exploration assets throughout North and South America, including the Pan mine in Nevada, which earlier in October had its first anniversary as an operational mine under Fiore, producing 34,297 ounces of gold.

The company’s last news release to do with its operations was in early November, and was an update on exploration at its Gold Rock land package in Nevada, with six of eight drill holes encountering gold mineralization.

Nevertheless, companies involved in gold appear to be doing well in today’s climate, with Fiore’s share price up to C$0.345 last Friday — a gain of 44.68 percent over the week.

Karmin Exploration

Zinc- and gold-focused Karmin Exploration has assets in Brazil, and had assets in Peru until it sold them earlier this year as revealed in what was the company’s most recent press release.

Of its remaining assets, it has a 30-percent interest in the Aripuanã zinc project, and a 100-percent interest in a gold project under the same name. Both projects are in Brazil.

On the TSXV, Karmin was trading up 32.35 percent last week, reaching C$0.9 by Friday.

2018 Energy Market Report Download your report to see how battery tech and oil markets will do this year. Give me my free report!

Arrow Exploration

Oil explorer Arrow Exploration has assets in Colombia, which it describes as a favorable business landscape with a good political outlook thanks to the election of what it calls a pro-business government.

Last Monday (November 19), the company released news on exploration at the Gacheta and Ubaque reservoirs at the Danes-1 exploration well.

Markets liked the sound of that, with the company’s share price jump by 30.43 percent on the TSXV to C$0.6.

Marksmen Energy

Another oil-focused company, Marksman Energy has a focus on exploring and developing projects in Ohio.

Last Tuesday (November 20), they released an operational update for their projects there, detailing works at the Leaman 1 horizontal well where it has a 60 percent working interest.

According to the release works will begin in November 28.

On the TSXV, Marksmen was up 25 percent last week to C$0.15.

Inventus Mining

Ontario-based Inventus Mining is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Sudbury mining district. While its principle asset is the advanced-stage Pardo paleoplacer gold project, it also has the Sudbury 2.0 project on the boil.

Last Thursday (November 22), the company released news that it had drilled up to 62 grams per tonne of gold at its Pardo project, where it has been drilling the first of its winter program.

In Toronto, Inventus was up 24 percent for the week, trading at C$0.155 by last Friday.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using tradingview.com. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.