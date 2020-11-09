5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Big Rise for Oil-Focused Hunter

Last week’s top-gaining TSXV stocks were Hunter Technology, ZEN Graphene, First Vanadium, ATAC Resources and Sun Summit Minerals.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last week, jumping from Monday’s (November 2) open of 691.09 to close at 740.82 on Friday (November 6).

The US election was of course the subject of many global headlines during the period, but in Canada news was also focused on the latest jobs numbers.

The market added 84,000 new jobs in October — that’s better than expected, but still the lowest monthly amount since Canada’s stats began improving in May after a steep downturn caused by COVID-19.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Hunter Technology

Formerly known as Hunter Oil, Hunter Technology announced last Monday that it has completed a name change along with a forward split of its common shares. The company also closed a previously announced private placement financing for proceeds of $2 million.

According to Hunter, it will now focus on developing its Oilex trading platform. Oilex is geared at facilitating the buying and selling of physical oil and will be powered by a proprietary blockchain. The news sent the company’s share price up 464.7 percent to finish the week at C$0.64.

2. ZEN Graphene Solutions

Graphene technology company ZEN Graphene Solutions creates graphene products using graphite sourced from its Albany graphite deposit in Ontario. ZEN describes Albany as “globally unique,” and the graphene products the company is able to create include graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots.

The latest news from ZEN came in mid-October, when it announced new research collaboration agreement on carbon aerogels with the German Aerospace Center. Despite the lack of recent news, the company’s share price increased 68.18 percent last week to end at C$1.85.

3. First Vanadium

First Vanadium has the option to earn a 100 percent stake in the Nevada-based Carlin vanadium project. The asset is located within the state’s Carlin Trend, which is well known as a gold hotspot.

Last week, the company announced results from Carlin, saying that its first reverse-circulation drill hole has confirmed the presence of a “significant large-scale Carlin-type gold system” beneath the vanadium resource at the project. On Friday, First Vanadium resumed reverse-circulation drilling at the system. The company’s share price leaped 58.33 percent last week to finish at C$0.57.

4. ATAC Resources

Yukon-focused exploration company ATAC Resources has honed its efforts on its Rackla gold property. Rackla contains the Rau, Osiris and Orion projects.

The most recent news from ATAC came in mid-October, when it announced the completion of a 2020 exploration program at Rau. Despite the lack of fresh news, the company’s share price increased 50 percent last week to hit C$0.29.

5. Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit Minerals, which recently changed its name from San Marco Resources, is focused mainly on its BC-based Buck property. The company believes Buck has bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential.

Last week, Sun Summit announced the completion of 10 drill holes at Buck, saying that in total 4,200 meters of drilling were completed. All samples are in the lab and assays are pending. The company’s share price rose 48 percent last week, ending at C$0.37.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

