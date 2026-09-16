Zentek is a diversified mining and technology company that is exploring the Albany graphite project and developing processing techniques to create graphene coatings through its ZenGUARD platform.

The Albany project is located near Hearst in Ontario, Canada, and consists of 521 mining claims covering 9,760 hectares of unpatented crown land. It hosts hydrothermal graphite in two breccia pipes.

Zentek also has a technology arm that is developing graphene coatings for use in air filtration and personal protective equipment, fire protection for structural and industrial applications, ice prevention for aviation and infrastructure and anti-corrosion applications for marine and industrial uses.