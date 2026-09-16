zentek

zentek

TSXV:ZEN

Chart

Detailed Quote

Zentek is a diversified mining and technology company that is exploring the Albany graphite project and developing processing techniques to create graphene coatings through its ZenGUARD platform.

The Albany project is located near Hearst in Ontario, Canada, and consists of 521 mining claims covering 9,760 hectares of unpatented crown land. It hosts hydrothermal graphite in two breccia pipes.

Zentek also has a technology arm that is developing graphene coatings for use in air filtration and personal protective equipment, fire protection for structural and industrial applications, ice prevention for aviation and infrastructure and anti-corrosion applications for marine and industrial uses.

Featured Articles and Interviews
Closeup of graphite. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Volt Carbon Technologies Rises 50 Percent

Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks (Updated November 2024)

Hydrogen gas tank at renewable energy production facility.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen?

Press Releases

Zentek Pre-Qualifies Under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

Zentek Provides Corporate Update

Zentek Ltd. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

The Conversation (0)