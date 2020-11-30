5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Stocks Up

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Cardinal Energy, Gran Tierra, Frontera, Torc Oil and Gas and Gear Energy.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed up on Friday (November 27) at 17,401.52.

Precious and base metals miners lost ground on Friday, but energy stocks supported the index.

In commodities, gold fell to near a five month low, while silver was also on track for a weekly decline. Meanwhile, copper continued to trend upwards, breaking the US$7,500 per tonne mark briefly.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ)

Gran Tierra Energy (TSX:GTE)

Frontera Energy (TSX:FEC)

Torc Oil and Gas (TSX:TOG)

Gear Energy (TSX:GXE)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy is an oil company with operations focused on low-decline light- and medium-quality oil in Western Canada.

Last Tuesday (November 24), the company provided an update on its credit facility, which it is hoping to renew for $225 million. During the five day period, Cardinal’s share price jumped 44.19 percent to end the week at C$0.62.

2. Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador.

The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Gran Tierra increased 31.67 percent to end at C$0.39.

3. Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy is an explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana.

Last Friday, the company announced it is rescheduling work commitments regarding its petroleum prospecting license for the Corentyne Block offshore of Guyana. Shares of the company increased 28.92 percent last week to end the five day period at C$3.21.

4. Torc Oil and Gas

Another energy-focused company, Torc Oil and Gas has light oil operations in Southeast Saskatchewan, cardium development in Central Alberta and exposure to the light oil Torquay/Three Forks resource play, also in Southeast Saskatchewan.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price jumped 23.68 percent to end the period at C$2.35.

5. Gear Energy

Calgary-headquartered Gear Energy is an oil company focused on operations in three core areas: Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light to medium oil and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Despite not releasing any news last week, the company saw its share price go up by 23.26 percent to reach C$0.26.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.