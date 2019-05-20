5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Q1 Results Boost Cub Energy

The top five gainers on the TSXV last week were Cub Energy, Oroco Resource, Newrange Gold, Medgold Resources and Great Bear Resources.









Last Friday (May 17), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up a smidge by 0.97 points, or 0.16 percent to reach 609.15 points.

News last week was all about the trade war (again), as global economic superpowers China and the US tango over tariffs and retaliatory action.

In commodities, gold didn’t do anything dramatic despite the drama between Washington and Beijing, while base metals got a bit of a boost.

Looking at junior miners in Toronto, here are the top five gainers on the TSXV last week:

Read on to find out what each company has been up to lately to earn its spot here.

Cub Energy

Upstream oil and gas company Cub Energy has assets in the Black Sea region of Ukraine, where it says it wants to use Western money and technology to develop assets there.

On Wednesday (May 15) the company released its quarterly results, detailing net earnings of US$1 million in Q1, up from US$0.8 million in Q1 last year.

On the TSXV, Cub Energy was up by 45.45 percent last week, trading at C$0.08 by Friday.

Oroco Resource

Canadian explorer Oroco Resource has interests in Mexico, where it has the Santo Tomas copper and Xochipala gold projects.

In news, while there was nothing released last week, the week before it announced and confirmed a favorable court decision in Mexico relating to Santo Tomas.

In Toronto, Oroco was up by 38.82 percent last week, reaching C$0.59.

Newrange Gold

Newrange owns the Pamlico gold project in Nevada — an asset it acquired in 2016 and that it touts as a district scale underexplored opportunity.

Last week, the company announced that it had rediscovered the Good Hope mine at Pamlico, where it had sampled 13.89 grams per tonne (g/t) and 71.19 g/t of gold over 40 meters recently in what it called a significant development for the project.

On the TSXV, Newrange was trading at C$0.145 by last Friday, a gain of 38.1 percent over the week.

Medgold Resources

Explorer Medgold Resources has two projects underway in Serbia, where it’s focused on drilling for gold.

The company’s most recent news was management changes — but that was back in early April. In late March however, it announced another drill campaign at its Tlamino project in Serbia along with the last of its 2018 drill campaign results.

Despite the stale news, on the Venture Exchange Medgold was up by 31.58 percent to C$0.125 by last Friday.

Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its high-grade gold assets in one of the world’s premiere mining jurisdictions.

The company had big news last year, announcing in August 23 a C$10-million private placement and investment from McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) a gold-mining company lead by Rob McEwen, founder of Goldcorp (TSX:G,NYSE:GG), after it reported some handsome numbers from its Dixie project in Ontario.

Its most recent news was from the week before last, when it announced additional drill results from its Dixie project.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

