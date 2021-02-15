5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Battery Metals Stocks Take the Lead

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Vision Lithium, Lithium Chile, Lomiko Metals, Azincourt Energy and Eagle Graphite.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rebounded early last Friday (February 12), trending up to 1,058.09, then closing at 1,067.99.

In Canada, domestic wholesale trade data was gloomy, with Statistics Canada reporting a 1.3 percent fall in December from November.

Gold was steady on Friday, and silver rose above US$27 per ounce as the US dollar trended lower. Meanwhile, base metals increased, with nickel leading the pack.

Against that backdrop, a number of TSXV-listed mining stocks saw share price increases, including:

Without further ado, here’s a look at the five top weekly TSXV stocks.

1. Vision Lithium

Junior Vision Lithium is focused on exploring and developing assets focused on minerals such as gold, base metals and lithium, primarily in Canada. The company’s projects include the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec, the Dôme Lemieux copper–zinc property in Quebec’s Gaspé region and its recently acquired polymetallic properties in New Brunswick.

Last Thursday (February 11), the company said it has produced lithium carbonate grading 99.9 percent from lithium concentrate from its Sirmac asset. Vision Lithium’s share price saw an increase of 983.33 percent following last week’s news, reaching C$0.65.

2. Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile. Lithium Chile also owns five properties that are prospective for gold, silver and copper.

Despite not releasing news last week, shares of Lithium Chile increased 117.5 percent to reach C$0.87.

3. Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy. It owns 100 percent of the La Loutre graphite property and 20 percent of Promethieus Technologies.

Even though it didn’t share any company news last week, Lomiko Metals’ share price jumped 113.04 percent to end the period at C$0.24.

4. Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements.

The company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located in Southeastern Peru.

Last week, Azincourt Energy’s share price increased 100 percent to trade on Friday at C$0.08.

5. Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometers west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometers north of the state of Washington, US.

Despite not releasing any news last week, Eagle’s share price jumped 100 percent to trade at C$0.28.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Lomiko Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.